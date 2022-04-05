‘Yellowstone’s Jacki Weaver Lands New FX Role Alongside ‘The Matrix’s Laurence Fishburne: What Does This Mean for Caroline Warner?

Jacki Weaver has landed a new role on the FX series “Sterling Affairs” alongside Laurence Fishburne, and we’re wondering what this means for her “Yellowstone” character Caroline Warner. Firstly, what is this new series about?

“Sterling Affairs” the series is going to be based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast “The Sterling Affairs.” It’s going to be a six-episode series following the story of Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, played by Fishburne, and Clippers owner Donald Sterling. The five-part podcast detailed Sterling’s notoriously racist behavior and his inevitable downfall. The scandal also involves a rivalry between Sterling’s wife, Shelly Sterling–played by Jacki Weaver–and his mistress, V. Stiviano.

Ramona Shelburne, reporter for the original podcast, will serve as an executive producer on the series. Gina Welch, who has worked on “Ray Donovan,” “Castle Rock,” and “Feud,” is writing the series. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Nellie Reed of the Color Force production company will also executive produce.

“Gina Welch has done a tremendous job of adapting this story for FX,” said President of original programming for FX Nick Grad, “showing the historic resolve and grace of Doc Rivers and the Clippers players during this shocking event. Building on Ramona Shelburne’s groundbreaking reporting, Gina, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson delve even deeper into this pivotal moment in modern sports.”

Jacki Weaver Cast in New FX Show, What That Means for ‘Yellowstone’

With Jacki Weaver cast as Shelly Sterling in this new series, what does that mean for her “Yellowstone” character? At the end of season 4, Caroline Warner was going toe to toe with Beth Dutton, tossing out threats left and right. She’s made deals with Thomas Rainwater, curbed Beth a bit, and worked with Market Equities lackeys like Ellis Steele.

John Emmett Tracy, who plays Steele on “Yellowstone,” spoke to Express last December about Weaver’s character in the finale. “Caroline works calmly, methodically, and dispassionately,” said Tracy. “She is not only unyielding but also extremely prepared and uniquely qualified to play the long game. That game may last longer than the Duttons expect or that they are prepared for.”

So, as far as anyone knows, Caroline Warner isn’t going anywhere. The storm between Beth and Caroline is intensifying, according to Tracy, and season 5 will most likely see that storm do some real damage. What this new FX series has in store, we’re not sure yet. It seems like a limited series, so shooting and production will most likely be short. It depends on how large a role Weaver has. I believe it’s unlikely Caroline Warner will just be written out of “Yellowstone” because of a six episode series. So, in my opinion, you can keep your eyes out for Jacki Weaver in “Yellowstone” season 5.