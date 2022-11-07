‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5.

When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.

So naturally, I had to ask each actor their thoughts on the prospect of a feature film debut for the Duttons. Cole Hauser gave a perfectly-Rip answer, while Grimes and Asbille waffled on the idea as only Kayce & Monica could.

As for Bentley, who is infinitely more charming in person than Jamie ever gets to be, his answer was more in line with Hauser’s.

“Yeah, I think I would be!” he grinned. “I think that would be very interesting.”

Jamie Dutton’s Wes Bentley talks Yellowstone Season 5 and his favorite Jamie moments. Outsider

If given a bit more time, however, Bentley’s answer may have been similar to his on-screen brother, Luke Grimes. “I feel like we’re already making a Yellowstone movie. It feels like a movie,” Grimes smiled to Kelsey Asbille when I posed the same question. “I guess [it’s different] because we’ve done season-after-season, but I wonder if the experience would be much different? I don’t think so.”

Would a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie Be Much Different? Yes and No

The experience for the actors would undoubtedly be similar, as Yellowstone has always taken a cinematic approach to storytelling in everything from production value to casting. But a film would require a much more concise, non-episodic story; one that could be told in a few hours and is deserving of such a departure.

The talent behind Yellowstone surely feels as if they’ve been filming one long movie for over 5 years now. But the true difference would come for fans.

A handful of fan-favorite television shows have left the air only to receive a triumphant return via the big screen. And as the most-watched show on television, Yellowstone is a perfect candidate for the same treatment. A film could work wonders as a final button to the story of the Duttons, perhaps a few years after the final season. If John Dutton (Kevin Costner) were to see his ranch through to the end in the series, only to breathe his last on the big screen, for example… Now who wouldn’t pay to see that?

In the meantime, we’ve got Yellowstone Season 5 to tide us over. And with a whopping 14 episodes this time around, there’ll be no shortage of Dutton drama in the months to come.

Catch the Season 5 two-hour premiere event this Sunday, November 13 at 8 PM ET, only on Paramount Network.