‘Yellowstone’: These Jaw-Dropping Pics of the Dutton Ranch From Wendy Moniz Will Have You Ready for Season 5

“Yellowstone” actress Wendy Moniz is back on set for season 5, and she shared a series of gorgeous photos from her time in Montana. Moniz, of course, has portrayed Governor Lynelle Perry since season 1 of “Yellowstone.” In season 4, she became a candidate for US Senate, which leaves the governor position wide open for John Dutton, possibly.

She’s been moved up to a regular role on the show, along with Jen Landon as Teeter, Kathryn Kelly as Jimmy’s girlfriend Emily, and Mo Brings Plenty as Thomas Rainwater’s right-hand man. We’ll most likely be seeing a lot more of Perry than we did in season 4, which was only one episode. Now, Wendy Moniz is posting from the set and getting us all excited for season 5.

“It is a gift to work doing something I love,” she began in her caption, “and specifically working on this show. It’s a gift to be in and around this nature, it’s a gift to be surrounded by so many talented actors, and such a hard working crew. It is a privilege to be a part of this killer storytelling. This is a gratitude post…please enjoy the view.”

Her first photo features a view of the ranch, the barn with the iconic “Yellowstone” brand, and a beautiful horse grazing in the corral. The second photo is of the camp far away from the ranch where the Duttons and company go to escape and relax. We’ve seen Governor Perry out there before, in season 3. Next, she features a few more gorgeous photos of the landscape and horses. Then, a bright red-orange sunset over the mountains. Lastly, she includes a selfie to remind us all how beautiful she is.

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Looks at Show Gearing Up For Season 5

“Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the set in a new Instagram post. He posted a snapshot of one of the cast chairs looking out over the location: a picturesque field of grass with a wide blue sky above and mountains in the background. He shouted out the crew for all their work as well, writing, “You’ll never meet harder workers than the [Yellowstone Season 5] crew. They do everything a regular crew does, but they do it in the woods, day and night and with both wild and domestic animals.”

Additionally, Rip Wheeler star Cole Hauser shared a few snaps from out in the field. “Pushin’ cows in the Big Hole… Just a slice of heaven,” he wrote in his caption. He shared a series of photos from up on his horse, one of a herd of cattle, the others of the amazing scenery on location in Big Hole Country. He continued, “No WiFi out here, but I promise you will find a better connection.”