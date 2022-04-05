‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Gained ‘Appreciation’ for the Crew Through His Photography Hobby

Actor Jefferson White of Yellowstone is seen as Jimmy Hurdstrom on the show but the man himself has a passion for photography. White takes a lot of photos while on the show’s set. He takes photos of people like Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser around the set. They are taking part in scenes while he’s taking his own cameras out there to get the moments in pictures.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Definitely Appreciates Photography

White himself has a deep appreciation for the work that crews do on Yellowstone. “The more time you spend with a camera in your hands, the more appreciation you gain for the incredible sort-of ability and rigor and talent of camera operators,” White said. “And of an entire film crew.”

When he's not busy playing Jimmy Hurdstrom, @_JeffersonWhite is snapping photos on the set of #YellowstoneTV. pic.twitter.com/0PTLLJinam — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) April 4, 2022

If you have been following his recent escapades as Jimmy, then you know that he’s getting married. Emily, played by Kathryn Kelly, became enchanted with him during Season 4. As we wrapped up last season, we saw both of them head toward the Four Sixes Ranch.

And we can say that there will be more scenes with Kelly in Season 5. Recently, showrunner Taylor Sheridan bumped her up to series regular status. Jen Landon, who plays Teeter, one of Jimmy’s bunkhouse buddies, also received the bump-up as well.

Season 5 Return To Western Drama Did Surprise White A Little Bit

Now, throughout the show’s run, White hosts The Official Yellowstone Podcast. But the fact that he’s coming back to Yellowstone kind of stunned him a little bit. Yet he does place trust in Sheridan for how his work will take place. He talked about it in an interview with CinemaBlend.

“Yeah, I mean, I was excited to hear, too, because we don’t really know,” White said. “Jimmy and Emily, at the end of Season 4, are driving off into the sunset in their big truck, and we weren’t really sure what that meant for us, you know?”

White adds: “And at this point, to be honest, I’ve just kind of learned to put my faith in Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator, to put my trust in him. Because what he comes up with is always much, much better than what I could come up with. So at this point, I’ve just learned to say, ‘You know, boss, wherever you need me, whatever you need me to do, I’ll be there.’”

But he’s quite grateful for more work and that he still has a job, too. “I didn’t know what that meant for Jimmy’s future,” White said. “So I’m very excited to find out what that means for Jimmy’s future. I don’t know yet, but I’ve given up on trying to guess, and I’m just ready to try to hold on.”