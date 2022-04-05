‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Thanks Co-Stars for Being Patient With His Photography Hobby

For Yellowstone star Jefferson White, photography is a hobby of his. And he finds some people to be his best subjects: his co-stars. But it can cause some people to possibly lose their patience with the actor. Yet it appears that they keep their good humor and patience in check. White shared about his passion and his photos recently.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Jefferson White Thankful For Co-Stars And Their Patience

“The people that I work with are so painstakingly patient with me,” Yellowstone star Jefferson White said. “The other actors on Yellowstone, my fellow cast. While I oftentimes sort of try very poorly to sneak up on them, while they’re just trying to relax. And make them sit still for 45 minutes while I use one camera as a light meter for another camera. So I can take one image that’s probably going to be out of focus. Thanks, everyone.”

When he's not busy playing Jimmy Hurdstrom, @_JeffersonWhite is snapping photos on the set of #YellowstoneTV. pic.twitter.com/0PTLLJinam — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) April 4, 2022

While White takes pictures, there probably were times that he had to put his cameras down. After all, he does have a day job. Jefferson White plays Jimmy Hurdstrom on Yellowstone and he’s got company these days.

If you saw the end of Season 4, then you know that he is connected with the character played by Kathryn Kelly. Expect to see more storylines involving their characters. See, Hurdstrom is engaged to be married on the show. Also, toss in, too, that show creator Taylor Sheridan recently made Kathryn Kelly into a series regular.

Expect More Storylines Involving White, Kathryn Kelly In Season 5

Sheridan is not taking that step without plans for her to be more involved. That’s a good thing for fans of the show because there always are storylines going on. You know, we are going to get our share of ones with Kevin Costner as John Dutton. He’s busy dealing with Summer, played by Piper Perabo. We also cannot leave out the other couple that got married recently, too.

Yes, sir, Cole Hauser will be busy as Rip Wheeler, too. Jimmy has had his fair share of run-ins with Rip around the bunkhouse. Now Rip has to shape up his act as he got married to Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly. Can we say that there are going to be some busy storylines popping up in Season 5? You better believe it, Yellowstone fans.

Well, Jefferson White has grown into playing Jimmy over the past seasons on Yellowstone. “You know, when I first started doing this show four years ago, I didn’t really know anything about the western world,” said White. “I didn’t know anything about cattle ranching, about cowboying, riding rodeo, about any of this stuff, so the last four years has been a real crash course for me.”