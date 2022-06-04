‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Congratulates Brother on Directing Major Movie Remake

It turns out that Yellowstone star Jen Landon isn’t the only one in her family that is in the entertainment biz, go figure. Her brother is a director. Christopher Landon, writer and director, is set to lead a big film remake this year. It’s going to be one that folks that grew up in the 80s and 90s are going to love.

Landon, Jennifer that is, plays the hilarious Teeter on Yellowstone. Without her presence on the Dutton ranch, what would the show be like? However, she decided to turn her attention and give her brother some props on the timeline.

In her Instagram story today, she showed a screenshot of the announcement that Christopher was directing… the new Arachnophobia. This is a movie that has a special place in a lot of people’s hearts – and their deepest fears.

“My brother used to make me watch this movie when I was a kid, so I could not be more proud and excited for this!!!!” the Teeter actor said in her story. If it hasn’t been too late, check out her story and see it for yourself on Instagram.

With a new season of Yellowstone in production, the Landons are busy people nowadays. Perhaps the two will find a project they can both work on. That would be something to see. In the meantime, we’ll take the kind words between siblings. Their dad, TV icon Michael Landon, would undoubtedly be happy to see them both successful and thriving in entertainment.

Of course, Landon is a very kind and generous person. It isn’t just for her family members either, while Teeter can be rough around the edges, Jen is anything but.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Raised a Ton for Charity

Recently, Jen Landon was involved in a charity event at which Kevin Costner and his band performed. A lot of the stars from Yellowstone were in attendance.

By the time the 1,100-person event came to an end, the cast of famous folks was able to raise $3 million in funds. “Black Ties & Grassroots” raised all of that money for Emily’s place, which helps abused women and children. The nonprofit is a great choice for the funds and will be able to do a lot of great work.

These events usually include memorabilia, autographed items, and more. The “Black Ties & Grassroots” gala was a big hit and Landon was a big part of that. The Yellowstone brand is on the rise and I’m sure more of these events will take place in the future.