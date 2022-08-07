‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Lucas Shares Breathtaking Sunset Video From the Dutton Ranch

Yellowstone star Josh Lucas posted to Instagram to share a stunning sunset video from Season 5 filming at the Dutton Ranch.

“Season 5 of @yellowstone is on fire. Our humble basecamp,” the star wrote in his post. He also added a few hashtags to the caption.”#nofilte [email protected] @6666ranch @visitmontana #montana #yellowstone.”

Fans quickly took to the comment section to react.

{Yup. Montana is amazing,” one person wrote. “Live next door in Idaho. Life is good.”

“That sky is heavenly!” another said. “Can’t wait to see you on this! 🙌🔥🙌”

Another said,”Wow!! That is gorgeous!! Heaven lives there!” Then, one fan said, “Absolutely stunning! Thank you for sharing this, Josh! So excited to see you in the series again!”

“Soooo looking forward to it.”

Season 5 is shaping up to be a crazy one: John Dutton running for governor, Rip and Beth married, Jamie blackmailed, and Kayce with his mysterious vision quest, not to mention much, much more; there’s plenty to see this new season.

Before the show, Lucas could be seen in titles like: Hulk (2003), An Unfinished Life (2005), Glory Road (2006), Poseidon (2006), Life as We Know It (2010), The Lincoln Lawyer (2011), Red Dog (2011), J. Edgar (2011), The Mend (2014), Breakthrough (2019), Ford v Ferrari (2019), and The Forever Purge (2021). He has also appeared in television series such as The Firm (2012), The Mysteries of Laura (2014–2016), and

Josh Lucas’ Cast-Mate Reveals Potential Season 5 Spoilers

Recently, though, Beth Dutton star Kelly Reilly nearly spilled the beans on a very important plot point.

In conversation with Vulture, Reilly spoke about her character, what to expect in season 5, and almost revealed something crucial to the plot. When discussing the “tightrope between confidence and arrogance” that Beth walks, Reilly explained, “There’s a bit of recklessness to Beth, but also a part of her that doesn’t know how to keep the wolves at bay.”

She continued, “In season four, John comes up with this idea of running for governor. That’s a light-switch moment for her. I don’t think it’s anything she ever thought he would consider doing because that’s not who he is. He’s certainly not a politician, but Beth understands this will be the way she can manipulate power in order to shut down the airport and shut down Market Equities.”

Then, she dropped the near-spoiler. “So when he — I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you that.” Reilly then quickly re-routed, and explained, “I will say as the kingdom gets bigger, it becomes more difficult to manage. In a strange way, at the beginning of season five, Beth is probably at her most powerful. But how she toes the line of that is going to be interesting.”

We’re definitely excited to see Beth in this new era of her life, and to see the flashback that Josh Lucas will promise us by returning.