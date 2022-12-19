‘Yellowstone’s Josh Lucas Reveals Cole Hauser Slept on His Floor When They Were Young Actors

For Yellowstone fans, Josh Lucas and Cole Hauser will always be associated with John Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively. Like most actors, however, Yellowstone is just a piece of the puzzle that is their entire filmography (albeit a rather large piece, thanks to the massive success of the show).

And for Josh Lucas and Cole Hauser, their first time on the Yellowstone set was far from their first meeting. In fact, the pair have a friendship that stretches back decades. In a recent interview with Deadline, Josh Lucas recounted the first time he met the real-life Rip Wheeler. It all started with the 1993 cult classic, Dazed and Confused, which starred an 18-year-old Hauser.

“I’ve known Cole since we were like 17, 18 years old,” Lucas explained. “Acting is a weird small world, really. I really wanted to be part of the Dazed and Confused world with all those actors like McConaughey. I didn’t even audition for that movie. But I knew about it. I was a New York-based actor. They were Los Angeles. So when they came to New York, they hung out and visited me. Cole slept on my floor for a couple nights.”

Josh Lucas Gushes About His ‘Yellowstone’ Costar Cole Hauser

Traveling all the way across the country and spending the night with a virtual stranger might sound absurd, but according to Josh Lucas, that was the norm for up-and-coming stars. “The world of being a young actor at that point was a little different,” Lucas recalled. “It was a bit more wild and free and risky and, frankly, dangerous and drunken.”

Now, Cole Hauser’s Dazed and Confused role was nothing like Rip Wheeler. In the beloved coming-of-age film, Hauser plays Benny O’Donnell, a high school senior hellbent on tormenting the incoming freshmen boys (along with the other seniors, of course).

But Josh Lucas remembers Cole Hauser as an unmistakable star, even when the actors were just teenagers. “I always remember Cole being a striking force,” he said. “It’s interesting now that he is Rip because he has that same power and energy and danger inside of him, but there’s also a soulfulness. It’s cool now to be on a horse outside of the ranch with him, 30-plus years later.”

Like all Yellowstone actors, his costars aren’t the only colleagues to earn Josh Lucas’ admiration. Lucas has a deep respect for Taylor Sheridan as well. So much so, in fact, that he was sorely disappointed to have such a small role before Season 5.

“I felt sad that I wasn’t a bigger part of it – not because of the success,” Lucas explained. “It was more because I wanted to be part of Yellowstone from the beginning. … I thought Taylor was doing something from a writing standpoint that was remarkable. I did have a sense that Taylor was a unique talent. He was an actor who left a TV show because he very clearly felt his worth was greater than the way that they were valuing it.”