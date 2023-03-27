‘Yellowstone’: Josh Lucas Posts Video About Show Possibly Ending, Young John Dutton Spinoff

As the future of Yellowstone becomes less clear, Josh Lucas is weighing in on the potential of an early cancellation, and fans aren’t excited about what he has to say. However, he did introduce one glimmer of hope—a spinoff series featuring him as the lead.

The Taylor Sheridan series has hit a snag following unconfirmed reports that Kevin Costner is leaving his role due to scheduling conflicts. Since early February, people have been searching for clues about the show’s status, and all they’ve found are mixed messages.

Yesterday (March 26), Josh Lucas weighed in on the situation in an Instagram post. And unfortunately, his words seemed too close to “goodbye” for some. Though, to be fair, what he wrote could mean anything at this point.

“Grateful for this!” he penned alongside a clip. “Working in Montana with this crew and these horses and the world Taylor & Costner have created has always been one of the greatest joys & challenges of my life. No matter what happens to the show I understand & share the love so many feel for the Duttons and the Ranch.”

The video he posted along with the message is what’s truly throwing people for a loop. It is a clip with a voice-over that’s suspecting Costner is quite possibly on his way out the door, whether we want to accept it or not. And the person hypothesizes several ways to keep the universe running without him.

Could a Josh Lucas-Led Prequel Save the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe?

The main idea shared by the narrator is to have a prequel series with Josh Lucas as the star. This is because he “is the only one who embodies the spirit of John Dutton as well as Costner.” Lucas, of course, plays a younger John in several flashback episodes.

While people in the comments are heartbroken to see more speculation that Yellowstone is coming to an end, they are certainly here for a Lucus-led spinoff.

“Josh could pick up on a character he is already portraying.. that isn’t a stretch, especially if you add a wrinkle in time here&there!!” on person cheered.

“Not gonna lie, Will miss Costner but JL – yes, please,” added another.

As the video points out, Lucas has been portraying John on and off since the beginning of the series in 2018. In total, he’s appeared in nine episodes. The narrator championed Lucas for bringing the same type of emotion to the screen as Costner. And he guessed that it was be a simple transition to move into a new series, thus saving the franchise.

Obviously, everything is purely speculation at this point. And Paramount+ has shared that it plans on keeping Yellowstone and Costner around for the time being. But the good news is that the by sharing the post, Lucas is saying he’s interested in the prospect.