‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser Dissect Beth & Rip’s Marriage Ahead of Season 5

The fifth season premiere of the hit Paramount modern-western series Yellowstone will be hitting the airwaves in less than two months. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t begin looking forward to this long-awaited new season while we wait. Primarily, fans really want to know what we should expect as Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler head into their new roles as an officially married couple.

Marriage Won’t Change The Popular Yellowstone Characters

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler may be newlyweds now. However, this won’t change too much of the dynamic between the popular Yellowstone couple, Kelly Reilly notes. In fact, it is the constant of their companionship that has kept some of Beth’s demons “at arm’s length,” the star says.

“Beth has always been devoted to Rip,” Kelly Reilly says in a discussion with EW about the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone.

“Marriage does not change her,” Reilly explains.

“I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keeps her demons at arm’s length,” the actress adds.

The New Marriage Will Bring About Some Changes In Living Situations, However

The core dynamics within Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly’s relationship may not be changing much now that they’re officially newlyweds. However, notes Cole Hauser, one big change Yellowstone fans can expect is that Rip will be moving into the main Yellowstone Ranch house. And, Hauser notes, this will bring some odd dynamics to some core relationships in the series.

According to Hauser, the main ranch house is somewhere his character has “never really been that comfortable.” And, the star says, it will be a “weird thing to think that John Dutton [Kevin Costner] is actually related to him now through marriage.”

And, the actor notes, the newlyweds won’t be looking too far into their future as a married couple, at first. At least not until they confront pieces of the past.

“What I like about what [Taylor Sheridan] wrote is that he slow burns this year with me and Beth,” Hauser explains.

“In the beginning, there’s some wonderful moments between the two of us,” the actor clarifies.

“Some stuff that she’s going through in her past, that she’s having to acknowledge for the first time,” he explains. “And me trying to help her through that.”

“The war feels internal this year for her,” Reilly notes of Beth’s struggles in the coming season. Reilly adds that Beth is “haunted by the past.” And, the actress continues she is “afraid for the future and fighting with all she has for the present moment.”

Yellowstone returns to the Paramount Network on Sunday, Nov. 13.