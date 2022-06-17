Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Confirms Season 5 is ‘Not The End’ for the Duttons

“Yellowstone” is heading into its fifth season, with a premiere date set for November 13, and Kelly Reilly is here to reassure us that it’s not the end of the Duttons’ exciting adventures. In a new interview with Vulture, Reilly spoke about Beth Dutton’s “tightrope between confidence and arrogance”; her toxic feelings about Jamie; and how Beth could possibly survive without her family.

But, even with all that juicy content and insight into Beth as a character–who we will apparently be seeing much more of — she had a simple reassurance for fans. “People keep saying, ‘Is it the end? It must be the end,’” she said. “It’s not the end.”

It’s not the end. From Kelly Reilly, I believe it almost as much as I would if Taylor Sheridan himself kicked down my door, grabbed me by the shoulders, and shouted it in my face. Which means, I believe it a lot. Sheridan has his stories, and I believe “Yellowstone” is far from over. Sure, he has a lot of other projects in the words, a good majority of them in the “Yellowstone”-adjacent universe; but, I don’t think he would let his biggest project just end unless he felt it was really done.

Someday, “Yellowstone” will end; better come to terms with it now. But, it doesn’t look like we need to worry too much, at least not this year. From the mouth of Kelly Reilly herself: it’s not the end.

New ‘Yellowstone’ Star Lainey Wilson Has Nothing But Praise for Kelly Reilly

Lainey Wilson has joined the “Yellowstone” cast after having her music featured on the show multiple times over the seasons. She shared that she was on set in Montana shooting season 5 with a post on Instagram, and recently she had only good things to say about her co-stars. Specifically, she heaped praise on Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly.

“She’s actually one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my entire life,” said Wilson, per Taste of Country. “Which was shocking, because [Beth is] a tough mama jama. She will cut you.”

Oh, don’t we all know. Beth is always toeing the line of going too far, but Kelly Reilly is an absolute angel in real life. Wilson continued, “[Kelly Reilly] told me, ‘I was hoping you’d be my first friend on the show.'”

True, when you think about it, Beth has no friends on “Yellowstone”; she’s much too ruthless to really bring another person into her circle. Unless, that new person is just as terrifying as she is. Will Lainey Wilson’s character Abby be a match for Beth Dutton? Could we see a friendship blossom between these two? We’ll have to wait for season 5 to see, but we’ve got our fingers crossed; Beth definitely needs a friend.