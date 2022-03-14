‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Didn’t Know Major Backstory Detail Until Season 3

Taylor Sheridan is a master storyteller. That’s probably why even Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly didn’t know a key detail until Season 3. Now, keeping backstory details away from stars on a show can be a way to get a bigger and better reaction from the characters.

It was revealed in a flashback that Beth Dutton trusted her brother Jamie to help her out in a tough spot. The results would set up the dynamic between the siblings throughout the series.

However, during that flashback, we all got to see exactly why Beth holds such a strong grudge. She trusted her brother with getting her an abortion. However, Jamie failed to mention that the Native American clinic procedure would leave her infertile. Ever since then, it has been nothing but animosity and resentment.

Yellowstone tar Kelly Reilly opened up about that recently and how she found out about her character’s history.

“Well, I didn’t know that until the end of… gosh it’s so hard to remember,” the actress said. “Looking back, when did I know? But certainly not until the season where it got revealed. I didn’t know.”

While she didn’t know much, there was something that she knew.

“I did know that there was a betrayal, but I just didn’t know what it was,” Reilly explained. “And the betrayal was so painful because there was clearly so much love there.”

If you go back into the history of Beth and Jamie, the two used to have a good relationship. That much was clear in the flashback. However, it just takes one moment or act of betrayal to turn a relationship upside down. While there’s bad blood between the two, fans can’t say that they hate what it brings to the show.

‘Yellowstone’ Writer Taylor Sheridan Wasn’t Familiar with Kelly Reilly Before Series

Before Yellowstone fame as Beth Dutton, Kelly Reilly wasn’t a known talent to Taylor Sheridan. However, John Papsidera, the casting director, knew that she would be a great fit. It wasn’t an easy search for Beth, not just anyone could play the part.

“Kelly was a discovery that [Sheridan] wasn’t familiar with,” Papsidera said to Vanity Fair. He went on and said, “how difficult it would be to find somebody that incorporated all the things that he wrote Beth to be. I was thinking about women that I felt were strong and smart and beautiful, and Kelly was on that shortlist for me.”

When you think about it, the rest is history. Reilly was the only one that could take the role. That much is clear. With another season on the horizon, there is going to be more Beth and Jamie Dutton conflict on the way. While we can’t say exactly what the new season will bring, we can almost promise that much.