‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Shares Glimpse at Show’s Season 5 Scripts

Spoiler alert for “Yellowstone” season 5! Kelly Reilly actually posted a look at the scripts for season 5 on her Instagram stories, and we have the titles for the first six episodes. This is a rare look behind-the-scenes of “Yellowstone,” as the cast is usually secretive about the series. But, it seems like Kelly Reilly has been spilling the beans more often than usual; she almost revealed a secret about John Dutton’s gubernatorial race recently, but caught herself before she shared anything.

Now, she’s shared a look at the scripts for the first six episodes. In the post on her stories, per Reddit, the scripts are laid out on a table, surrounded by a deer antler, a candle, and a dish with some dried, burned sage in it. The titles of the scripts are as follows: ep. 1 – One Hundred Years is Nothing; ep. 2 – The Sting of Wisdom; ep. 3 is not shown; ep. 4 – Horses in Heaven; ep. 5 – Watch ‘Em Ride Away; and ep. 6 – Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You.

Kelly Reilly Shares Look Behind-the-Scenes at Scripts, Plus What the Episode Titles Could Mean

What could these titles mean for “Yellowstone” season 5? I can’t even begin to speculate based on the titles alone; usually the titles of “Yellowstone” episodes are just vague enough to give an idea of the aesthetic of the episode. They don’t give much away in terms of plot. These titles do the same; they barely give anything away.

Although, “The Sting of Wisdom” makes me believe that someone may be finding out a secret soon. Could it be Kayce, learning the truth about his vision quest? Could someone learn about Jamie killing Garrett Randall? Additionally, “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You” makes me think about Rip and Beth. This could be an episode centered around them; maybe a flashback to their childhoods, as the actors who play young Beth and Rip are returning.

Overall, these are great tidbits to speculate on in the coming months. “Yellowstone” season 5 premieres on November 13, and we’re chomping at the bit for new content.

Kelly Reilly Says Beth Will ‘Quietly Destroy’ Summer Higgins

In a recent conversation with TV Line, Kelly Reilly shared what Beth Dutton really thinks of Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. She also shared Beth’s plans for Summer in season 5.

“Beth wants her father to be happy,” she began, speaking of John Dutton and Summer’s relationship. “She just has no respect for this particular woman. She sees Summer as an enemy, someone who has absolutely no respect for their way of life. [She and her fellow protesters] just come in with this very basic understanding, thinking that [ranchers are] all just rednecks.”

Reilly continued, “Beth isn’t going to walk her through it. She’s just going to quietly destroy her. And it’s so easy for Beth to do that. We know it’s so easy for her to do that! That capacity for violence and cruelty that Beth has in her is quite terrifying, actually.”