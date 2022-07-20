‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly is Most Excited to Have ‘Jamie Back in the Fold’ For Season 5

Yellowstone never stops. Even though we’re in the “offseason” things are still ongoing for those that make the show, like Kelly Reilly. The Beth Dutton actress has given fans more of a glimpse into the next season than anyone else in the cast. As the show’s leading lady, that’s kind of her job I guess. Even though fans are super excited about the season, Reilly is also buzzing about what’s to come.

The best part of the Dutton family is the intense dynamics. Each member brings something different to the table. However, none of them completely mesh. You have varying personalities between John, Beth, Kayce, and of course, there’s Jamie.

There are contentious relationships on the show, but Jamie might have the most. For Reilly, that part of Yellowstone is a lot of fun. Getting those Beth-Jamie back and forth, and finding out more about their rough past, will be so much fun and so much drama.

The actress talked to Gold Derby about the next season.

“Well, I can tell you that we’re shooting 14 episodes this season,” Reilly explained. “I’m not sure how they’re going to be broken up., but Season 5 is 14 episodes. Which is great because we usually only have 10. Then, I don’t want to give too much away because I’d really I’d be told off. There’s uh … Jamie is back in the fold. Because he is now owned a bit by Beth. So, he has to do what he’s told and he’s a fabulous and brilliant lawyer.”

There’s going to be some legal work that needs to be done you say? Well, Jamie should be able to fit right in and help out from the jump. What exactly is he going to have to do for Beth and his family in Season 5? Hard to say.

The ‘Benefits’ of Having Jamie Back for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Ask anyone from the country with a fancy lawyer for a cousin – having a decent attorney in your pocket can help. Beth has a lot to hold over Jamie’s head at the moment. So, he’s going to have to more or less do what she says when she says. It’s going to be interesting to find out what Beth has up her sleeve this fall. Things seem ominious from what Reilly is saying.

“There’s a lot of benefits to having him back fighting on our side,” the actress continued. “So, there’s an interesting dynamic between them back together in the family business. And things have moved forward with John Dutton’s position in Montana. I can’t tell you what but I think you’ll be able to put that together. And Beth is championing him as usual.”

John’s position in Montana changing… Beth needs Jamie’s legal help… is Beth plotting a hostile takeover of the ranch or something else entirely? The possibilities are endless in the new season of Yellowstone.