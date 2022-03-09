‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Receives High Praise From Costar on ‘The Cursed’

They say you should never meet your heroes, and it’s because it’s a huge gamble to do so. Your favorite actor or musician might be an incredible person…or they might be a pompous narcissist. It’s better to maintain the false image in your mind than to meet your hero and ruin the admiration forever. Luckily for Yellowstone fans, however, it appears their mental image of Kelly Reilly is spot on.

Unlike her Yellowstone character, Beth Dutton, Kelly Reilly is reportedly an absolute joy to be around. According to Boyd Holbrook, her costar in the 2021 fantasy horror film, The Cursed, he’s the “difficult” actor, while Reilly is nothing short of delightful.

“Kelly is a ball,” Holbrook gushes. “She’s so funny and supportive and patient. I’m the pretentious actor who’s never leaving voice on and off set to make it more of experience for me. She’s such a good teammate and an actor who is really giving. There’s some actors out there that won’t even give you anything, but Kelly’s a true player.”

Boyd Holbrook certainly had some lovely things to say about Kelly Reilly. The true Kelly Reilly fan, however, is Holbrook’s mother, a Yellowstone enthusiast. Holbrook’s mother is such a huge fan, in fact, that Boyd Holbrook recorded Reilly simply saying “Hi” to send to her.

Hilariously, Holbrook says his mom also has a crush on Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton in Yellowstone. “I worked with Kevin Costner on this series Hatfields and McCoys, and my mom got to meet him,” Holbrook said. “I think she’s always been smitten ever since.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Talks Working With Kelly Reilly

Boyd Holbrook had plenty of praise for Kelly Reilly, but he’s not the only actor who’s enjoyed his time with the Yellowstone star. Fellow Yellowstone actor, Cole Hauser, says that working with Reilly has been a fantastic experience.

Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, Kelly Reilly‘s on-screen husband, revealed that he’s incredibly comfortable with his costar both on and off the set of Yellowstone. “As far as Kelly and I and our relationship, not only onscreen but offscreen, I mean, I feel like and I hope she feels the same way,” Hauser said. “And I think we’ve talked about it throughout interviews several times but I just feel free with her to do whatever we want to do as creative souls.”

“I’m blessed to have met her four years ago and to be able to create these two characters together,” Hauser concluded. Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly’s character) have had a tumultuous relationship since the very first episode of Yellowstone. In Season 4, however, Yellowstone fans were treated to a long-awaited shift in the relationship, which led to a wedding in the season finale.

To say that fans were emotional at the scene would be an understatement. One fan wrote, “I haven’t cried all 4 seasons of Yellowstone but Beth and Rip getting married brought me to tears.” Another said, “Beth and Rip’s wedding on Yellowstone – I am swooning!!”