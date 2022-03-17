‘Yellowstone’: Is Kelly Reilly Actually Related to Kevin Costner?

On Yellowstone, Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly play the perfect sort of father and daughter. Wouldn’t it be cool if they were related in real life?

After all, we already know that John Dutton and daughter Beth are two of the most dynamic characters on TV today. The two have natural chemistry. Their relationship seems so authentic. So wouldn’t it be wonderful if after you stripped away the TV fantasy, Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner really are related?

Kelly Reilly Isn’t Related to Kevin Costner in Real Life

Costner’s family moved from Oklahoma to California when his dad was growing up.

Costner has seven children.

Reilly was born in England a year before Costner married his first wife, Cindy.

Yellowstone crew, we need to tell you that no matter how believable the relationship looks on the small screen, the two aren’t related. They’re not even from the same part of the world. Reilly’s American accent is fake, but she does a perfect job of sounding like someone who grew up as a Daddy’s girl on a Montana ranch.

Costner grew up in California. His family had been entrenched in Oklahoma about 100 miles from the Texas border. Costner’s dad was born in Guyton, Okla. But the Costners, who made their living farming and raising cattle, headed west during the Great Depression. The reason? They lived in the Dust Bowl, an area that stretched from Texas to Nebraska, which was pummeled with bad weather swings during the 1930s. The wild weather decimated crops and killed livestock and was a big reason why the country went through the worst economic depression in our history.

Costner’s family moved around California because of his father’s career. But when he graduated from Cal-State Fullerton, he married Cindy Silva, whom he met in school. The couple had three children. Annie, the firstborn, came along in 1984. Lily followed two years later. Then son Joe was born in 1988.

Costner also had a child (Liam) with actress Bridget Rooney. He married Christine Baumgartner in 2004. The two are parents to Cayden who was born in 2007, along with Hayes (2009), and Grace (2010).

Here’s a photo of Costner with his wife, Christine, and daughter Lily. She’s nine years younger than Reilly.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What’s Reilly’s Background? Let’s ‘Read the Fine Print’

Now, let’s check on Kelly Reilly to see if she’s related to Kevin Costner. Although Reilly has a perfect American accent when she says stuff like “you are the trailer park. I am the tornado,” she’s a very proper British girl. She was born in Chessington, outside London, in 1977. If you know your timelines, that was a year before Costner married Silva, his college sweetheart.

Reilly hit American TV screens in 2014 when she starred in Black Box playing a neuroscientist. She also played Vince Vaughn’s wife on HBO’s True Detectives. It all set her up for Yellowstone and Beth Dutton starting in 2018.

As for her personal life, Reilly married financier Kyle Baugher in 2012. The wedding ceremony was in Somerset, England. She’s really mum on her private life. She and her husband live in New York. She admits to being a Brit at heart and no amount of playing Beth Dutton, who grew up on a ranch, will change that.

“England is always home, but I have made my life here,” Reilly told The Guardian in a 2014 interview. “I suffered terrible homesickness at first—for English people, pubs, humor, all my family and friends—but I love New York, it’s my favorite city.”

So is Kelly Reilly related to Kevin Costner. Alas, we’ll have to settle for their TV relationship. So as Beth would say: “That’s a conversation for another time that we’ll never have.”