‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Reveals the One Word She Uses to Describe Beth Dutton

Kelly Reilly is a much different person than Beth Dutton. For starters, the actress is from the United Kingdom, a few thousand miles away from her character’s home of Montana.

Recently, Reilly spoke to Vulture. She revealed how she would describe “Beth Dutton,” a woman much different than the woman that plays her. She spoke about how the character navigates her way between arrogance and confidence.

“It’s a healthy arrogance, right?” she said. “You know that Beyonce song ‘Ring the Alarm’ – ‘He’s so arrogant and bold.’ And it’s meant as a compliment? I think the word audacious suits her better because there is such audacity in the things she says and does. In a way she’s holding the cards now because she owns Jamie, and Jamie is very useful when he’s on her side and not a danger to her.”

As Reilly continues revealing who she believes that Beth is, she stops just short of revealing too much of the show’s fifth season.

Is John Dutton the Governor in Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone?’

“There’s a bit of recklessness to Beth, but also a part of her that doesn’t know how to keep the wolves at bay,” Reilly continued, describing her character on Yellowstone. “In season four, John comes up with this idea of running for governor. That’s a light switch moment for her. I don’t think it’s anything she ever thought he would consider doing because that’s not who he is. He’s certainly not a politician, but Beth understands this will be the way she can manipulate power.”

Just as she begins to reveal too much, she stops herself short. She concludes, “I will say as the kingdom gets bigger, it becomes more difficult to manage.”

Reilly goes on to describe Beth as a “powerful, dangerous woman.” But she insists that she tries to bring balance to the character.

“At the same time, she is who she is,” Reilly says. “If I try to intellectualize about her too much, I lose the essence of her because she is not up for psychoanalyzing, even though she’s ripe for it. I don’t want to do that as the actor playing her because I don’t want to judge her or pigeonhole her.”

What We Know About Season 5

We do know a few things to expect from the show’s fifth season. The new season will be longer, with 14 episodes on deck. We also know about four new characters that will join the show’s cast, including country music star Lainey Wilson. Show creators also recently revealed that two recurring characters on Yellowstone will be promoted to series regulars.

TV Guide ranked Yellowstone as the 27th “Best show on TV right now.” Checking in just one spot ahead of it on their list? 1883.