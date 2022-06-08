‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Reveals She Picked Out ‘That’ Beth Dutton Gold Dress from Season 4

“I was like, ‘What’s the most gangster-moll dress I can have?’” Kelly Reilly quips of the gold dress that took over Yellowstone Season 4.

What does an unhinged Montana heiress wear to seduce then murder a prisoner? The Zuri Dress by Fannie Schiavoni, of course. And if you watched Yellowstone Season 4, then you know exactly the dress. It’s that dress, Kelly Reilly says; the one she wore as Beth Dutton throughout what is perhaps the best episode of the series to date.

The gold dress seen ’round the world was no back-of-the-closet costuming find, either. In a new interview with TV Guide, Reilly reveals that she picked out the monumental piece of clothing herself.

“I was like, ‘What’s the most gangster-moll dress I can have?’” Reilly laughs for the trade. The British actress, who’s far more lovely and sane than her Yellowstone counterpart in person, found the dress online and hand-picked it for Beth’s big day. But that doesn’t mean she didn’t have her reservations. Reilly says she got “cold feet,” unsure if she would be able to “pull this off.” So she went to the mastermind behind Beth, Taylor Sheridan, with an even more unexpected alternative.

“’Tay, wouldn’t it be nice if [Beth] runs home, goes into her father’s closet and puts on her mother’s wedding dress?’” she recalls asking Sheridan. But the Yellowstone co-creator had a one word answer: “‘Nah.’”

“And I got it,” Reilly says. “Beth doesn’t give a f*** what people think of her. She makes me a braver actor.”

In the end, Reilly would wear the gold bombshell through a string of all-time Beth Dutton highlights; all in the same episode. And it led her directly to walking down the aisle in said dress with the love of her life, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

Kelly Reilly Knows Beth Dutton Isn’t Out of the Weeds Yet in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

After that, Reilly says “Beth is going into this feeling pretty good about everything” heading into Season 5. “She’s confident that things are going to be looked after better.”

Such confidence isn’t unusual for the Dutton daughter. But it certainly helps her cause that she and father John (Kevin Costner) have brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) under their thumbs once more.

It’s not all sunshine and gold dresses, however. “Caroline is back,” Reilly teases of Beth’s former boss played to perfection by Jacki Weaver. “And she’s got friends. They understand what [the Duttons] are doing and they’re not going to take it lightly.”

So Beth Dutton isn’t out of the weeds yet. Would she want to be, though? If Yellowstone has shown us anything, it’s that Beth thrives under pressure. And we can’t wait to see what obstacles come her way with Season 5 this November 13.