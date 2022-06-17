‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Reveals What’s On Beth Dutton’s Playlist

Ever wonder what’s on Beth Dutton’s hype playlist? “Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly recently shared just that, and what music gets her in the mindset to play Beth. In conversation with Vulture, Reilly gave fans an intimate look into how she sees her character, how she gets into character, and what’s next for Beth Dutton in season 5. Apparently, it’s kill or be killed.

But first, Kelly Reilly’s “Beth Dutton” playlist. When asked what Beth’s listening to, Reilly replied, “I listen to a lot of classical music before work. I try to find that soul and a heightened sense of that omnipotent quality she has. Really, that sends me into Beth.” Honestly, it’s fun to imagine Beth sitting in a big leather chair at home, drinking a whiskey and listening to “Lacrimosa” by Mozart or “Carmina Burana” by Carl Orff and just plotting.

Reilly continued, “Oh, that and Fleetwood Mac. Maybe Nelly. She can switch on some great rap. Rap? God, how old do I sound?” she joked. “Beth drives fast. I think she listens to loud music. I think that’s her energy. It’s quite a long way to get anywhere in Montana, so driving is one of the best times to be with your thoughts. That’s where I found Beth,” she admitted.

Kelly Reilly went on to tell a story of working on the “Yellowstone” scripts and finally finding Beth in herself. “I was working hard on the scripts and working with Taylor, and I couldn’t find her for a while,” she explained. “I didn’t really believe that I could do it. It was only when I went to that primal, free place: driving a bit too fast and hiking my skirt up a bit too high and finding that little f–k it attitude she has. And there she was.”

Here I thought, “I love making playlists, why don’t I try capturing Beth Dutton’s essence in song?” First, I’m sticking to my classical choices; there’s something about imagining a slow zoom on Kelly Reilly while “Carmina Burana” plays loud in the background. How about some “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak? “Woman” by Kesha? “Jennifer’s Body” by Hole and “Dictator” by Rei Ami? I’m adding another Kesha track, “Rich, White, Straight Men” (because I feel like Beth has that kind of feminine anger simmering just under the surface), and “I Disagree” by Poppy. Trust me on that one.

As an afterthought, according to Vulture, Reilly added Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” to the list, mentioning that Beth would play it “very loud,” and I truly love that for Beth Dutton; she’s an icon, a legend, and she’s the moment.