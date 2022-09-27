‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Says ‘The War Feels Internal’ for Beth Dutton in Season 5

The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end. The next installment in Taylor Sheridan‘s neo-western epic finally premieres in November and the cast is busy hyping up the new episodes.

Season five is highly-anticipated after the events of the season four finale. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) finally tied the knot after years of back and forth. Season five will pick up with their marriage and put them to the test.

Reilly and Hauser sat down with Entertainment Weekly to provide some detail into what makes the relationship tick. Reilly pointed to Beth’s strong will as a reason for their lasting love for each other.

“Beth has always been devoted to Rip,” Reilly said. “Marriage does not change her. I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keeps her demons at arm’s length — mostly.”

But there are several changes coming to the Dutton family now that Beth and Rip have officially wed. Namely, the living situation has become more official with Rip moving into the Dutton home.

“The first thing it changes is that he’s moved into the main house, which is somewhere he’s never really been that comfortable,” Hauser said. “It’s a weird thing to think that John Dutton [Kevin Costner] is actually related to him now through marriage.”

Kelly Reilly Hints at the Internal Struggle of Beth’s Past

It’s been a long time coming for Beth and Rip to become husband and wife. Across four seasons of Yellowstone drama, the couple has provided some of the most memorable moments. Hauser credits creator Taylor Sheridan for allowing their story to breathe and unfold naturally.

“What I like about what [Taylor] wrote is that he slow burns this year with me and Beth,” Hauser says. “In the beginning, there’s some wonderful moments between the two of us, some stuff that she’s going through in her past, that she’s having to acknowledge for the first time, and me trying to help her through that.”

Reilly adds, “The war feels internal this year for her. [She’s] haunted by the past, afraid for the future and fighting with all she has for the present moment.”

Reilly let her fans know that she recently wrapped up her time filming Yellowstone season five in a reflective post on Instagram. She marked the occasion with a beautiful capture of the Montana scenery and a lone deer she got to share the moment with.

“Beautiful goodbye in the forest on my last day in Montana this year. See you later friends,” she wrote in her post.

Her fans noted the beauty of the scene by taking to the comments section. “What a beautiful picture. It is like the deer is saying goodbye to you or maybe he wants you to stay,” wrote one fan. “Beautiful, safe trip home. I am so excited for S5!!” wrote another.

Yellowstone season five premieres on November 13.