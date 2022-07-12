Despite the impact of her career-defining performance as Yellowstone’s Beth Dutton, Kelly Reilly is out of 2022 Emmy Awards contention.

Tuesday’s getting a hard start for passionate Yellowstone fans. This morning, the Television Academy announced its nominees for 2022’s Emmy Awards. And as presenters JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) also Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) moved through each category, it quickly became apparent that Taylor Sheridan’s landmark Western wasn’t making the cut with Emmy voters.

A favorite for 2022’s Best Drama category nomination, Yellowstone was snubbed yet again by television’s premiere awards. Regardless of the record-shattering performance of Season 4, the Emmy’s snub has become par-for-the-course.

The same can be said of the show’s cast. Series leads Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly were also submitted for nomination. Both actors gave phenomenal performances in Season 4, sharing intense scenes. But neither made it through. What gives?

Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton Isn’t a Match for Television Academy Voters

With the sheer, staggering amount of television available today, the Emmys have become more contentious than ever. It’s hard enough to select a small cue of nominees from hundreds of shows, let alone thousands of actors. Talent should be the gauge here. Yet as the LA Times‘ Entertainment Columnist Glenn Whipp paraphrases of Yellowstone‘s snubs:

“Leave it to the dimwitted, doughy, overindulged big city elites at the TV academy. What the hell do they know, anyway?”

Looking at the list of final contenders for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, it becomes clear (for another year in an endless row) that the Emmys look to celebrate a particular brand of “prestige television” above anything else. There’s little to no room for Middle America in the mix. And if any Western content such as Yellowstone, or 1883, or the indomitable Kelly Reilly were to get a nomination by the Television Academy? It would surely be some sort of “shock” or “upset.”

Instead of Reilly, Television Academy voters chose the following for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (also Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

It’s a less-than-surprising list, to be sure. Yet as one fan put it Tuesday morning: “The academy might want to overlook Kelly Reilly, but you guys shouldn’t,” tweets Yellowstone diehard Wendy. “The range she has is outstanding. Hilarious, badass, devastating, haunting. I could go on!”

Watch Emmys Snub ‘Yellowstone’ For Yourself

But don’t take our word for it. Watch the Emmys announce their nominees yourself below, or read about it on Outsider here. And regardless of awards, Yellowstone will be back to breaking more records come Season 5 this November 13, exclusively on Paramount Network.