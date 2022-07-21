‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Summarizes Beth Dutton as ‘Effortless, She’s a Tiger’

You could describe Beth Dutton as many things. However, Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly does it best because she knows the character. We all know how vicious and rough around the edges Beth can be. If the worst thing she does is call you a name or blow cigarette smoke into your face – then you got off easy. Point is, she doesn’t hold back. No matter what.

While talking to Gold Derby about the upcoming season, Reilly broke down her Yellowstone character. Remarking on Beth’s toughness and venom, she talked about how she’s like a tiger. It all comes so easily. And it’s something that the fans absolutely love about her.

“How can you not enjoy them?” Reilly said about Beth’s verbal altercations. “And my job actually is to try to not enjoy them too much.”

She continued, lamenting how those one-liners just flow from Beth in those moments.

“One of the best things about Beth and something I’ve tried to give her which helps, I think. But there’s an effortlessness to her. An effortlessness to her fierceness and her intelligence. And when she does go after someone like a tiger we know that’s possible. When she’s just giving insults like that they just come, they can just come, all of the comebacks.”

Those sharp words and her quick wit have made for some of the memorable moments in the series. We’ll get more of that, and some more of a very special relationship.

‘Yellowstone’ Will See More of Beth and Jamie This Season

Fans have known for a while that Beth is going to be a big focus of this season. However, that means we are going to see a lot of different moving parts, which includes a character we don’t get to see a lot of. Jamie. The relationship that Beth and Jamie have is… difficult to say the least. But, in Season 5, Jamie doesn’t have a lot of choice but to help his sister.

“I don’t want to give too much away because I’d really, I’d be told off. There’s uh … Jamie is back in the fold. Because he is now owned a bit by Beth. So, he has to do what he’s told and he’s a fabulous and brilliant lawyer.”

He’s going to play a big role in Beth’s plans. But what does that mean exactly? Yellowstone fans are going to have to wait until November to find out. There’s so much to look forward to and a lot to be revealed between now and then. If Jamie is going to be doing legal work for Beth, then there are endless possibilities that we could see in the new season. For now, patience will have to be a virtue that viewers practice often.