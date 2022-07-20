‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Talks That Walker Scene in Season 4: ‘She Can’t Cry For Herself’

During one of the most heartbreaking scenes of “Yellowstone” Season 4, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) finally allowed herself to cry as Walker (Ryan Bingham) sang a sad song.

We’ve rarely seen Beth be so vulnerable and open about her emotions. she only ever lets her anger and tough, scathing side show, preferring to protect those deeper emotions behind walls and walls of armor. But over time, it appears she built that armor so thick that she can’t even cry for herself anymore,

If fans will remember, the one scene in question where we do see Beth cry occurred in “Yellowstone” Season 4 Episode 9. At the very end of the episode, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) berates Beth for dragging Summer Higgins into their war with Market Equities. Summer might go to prison for several years due to Beth’s manipulation, and John reads her the riot act for it.

He expresses how disappointed he is in his daughter, which is something Beth hasn’t had to face since her mother’s death. And so, as Beth’s guilt and shame and sadness build inside her, she goes to find her lover, Rip, to help console her. But she runs into Walker instead and asks him to play a sad song for her.

Kelly Reilly Explains How Beth’s Character Is Revealed in That ‘Yellowstone’ Scene With Walker

In an interview with Gold Derby, “Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly opened up about that scene and what it really says about Beth’s character.

“The scene with Walker in the barn when he plays a song, and she’s like… ‘Do you know any sad songs? Because I need to cry and I need something else to cry for.’ It’s because she can’t cry for herself,” Reilly said.

Beth’s inability to cry for herself stems from a much deeper self-perception, the “Yellowstone” star explained.

“I don’t think she thinks she’s worth that much, you know?” Reilly added. “I think she likes who she is, but I think she gives herself a very, very, very hard time. And I don’t think she can forgive herself for many things.”

Including her actions with Summer that led to her dad’s disapproval, Reilly went on to say. Beth is well aware that her mistakes can have dire consequences. But never before did she imagine that her actions could lead her dad to kick her out of his house.

“So, I think that was an outpouring of pain that she needed to let go of,” Reilly said in reference to the scene with Walker. “And it’s not like it softened her. The next day, she goes and, you know, breaks into prison.”

It’s true. Beth takes her anger and sadness and hones them into a need for revenge. Since she can’t take her revenge out on Summer, she goes after the man in jail, Riggins, who helped set up the attack on the Dutton family.

To hear more about Beth’s upcoming character arc in Season 5, check out the interview below.