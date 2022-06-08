‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Teases Return of ‘Early Dynamic’ Between Beth & Jamie Dutton For Season 5

It’s good news for Beth and her father, and bad news for black sheep Jamie Dutton come Yellowstone Season 5, Kelly Reilly reveals.

“Beth is going into this feeling pretty good about everything,” the British actress reveals from the Montana set of television’s #1 show. It’s been almost two years since Kelly Reilly last walked in Beth Dutton’s infamous boots. But come her return for Yellowstone Season 5, the Dutton daughter will be “confident that things are going to be looked after better,” Reilly says.

When we last saw Beth, Yellowstone Season 4 left her at the mercy of Caroline Warner’s (Jacki Weaver) full wrath. If Reilly is nervous for her character’s future, though, she isn’t showing it. Instead, she teases the return of her family’s secret weapon: a controlled Jamie Dutton.

“There’s a bit of the early dynamic coming back into the show, of them having to work together,” Reilly reveals of Beth and her adopted sibling, Jamie (Wes Bentley). “[Beth and John] are using Jamie to put things through that they wouldn’t be able to do. They need him working for the family,” she tells TV Guide amidst filming.

Of this, Reilly compares television’s most prominent family to a crime syndicate, led by her father, John (Kevin Costner). “It’s like working for the mob,” she says. And what better tool for the Montana mob to have than the acting attorney general?

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Has Jamie Back Under Dutton Control

It’s all thanks to some pretty heavy-handed blackmail on Beth’s part, too. The Season 4 finale saw Beth force Jamie’s hand in murdering his other manipulative father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton). After two seasons of growing close to his only remaining biological parent, Jamie had completely turned his back on his Dutton family. That is, until Beth learned the truth behind everything, made Jamie an offer he couldn’t refuse, then photographed him dumping the body of Randall at the Dutton’s Train Station.

Now, Jamie is a Dutton again; for better or worse.

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone. (Photo courtesy of Paramount Network Press)

This is sure to please fans who miss the bygone dynamic between these deeply scarred siblings. Bentley & Reilly’s sparring was an undeniable – and consistent – highlight of early seasons. It all came to a head in Season 4, and with Beth playing her chips right, their relationship is set to be a highlight of Season 5, too.

Reilly has read the scripts for the first six episodes of Yellowstone‘s hotly-anticipated return. Season 5 will be the biggest yet, with episodes split into two seven-episode halves. And from what she’s seen of the story so far, the Beth Dutton actress is “so excited to be back,” she says.

“I’ve missed playing this character,” Reilly offers.

We’ve missed you, too, Beth, you tornado, you. Yellowstone returns for Season 5 this November 13, exclusively on Paramount Network.