‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille Explains Funny Theory About Two Characters Having ‘Secret Affair’

“Yellowstone” star Kelsey Asbille has jokes on jokes, apparently, and they have to do with two unlikely characters. When it comes to “Yellowstone” characters, though, we pretty much know how they feel about each other; Beth, at least, never hesitates to make it known what she thinks about someone else. And the other characters are pretty free with their opinions as well. But, there’s one pair of characters we never see interact, and that has us wondering what they think of each other.

Monica and Jamie have never spoken to each other in 4 seasons of “Yellowstone.” I know, I was surprised too. But they have never interacted on screen, and that has me curious about their opinions of one another.

Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica, elaborated on that fact in a conversation with TV Insider recently, where she also spoke about Kayce’s ominous ending line. “Those characters never interact,” she laughed, and continued, “so it’s always funny because Wes [Bentley] and I always joke, ‘Maybe Monica and Jamie are just having a secret affair somewhere.’ These characters never speak to each other.”

When asked where she thinks Monica stands with Jaime, she replied, “I’m not really sure. I’d love to see those characters interact. I’d love to see in Taylor [Sheridan]’s mind what Monica thinks of Jamie.”

To be honest, I would too. The affair idea is funny, as well; maybe they also have some kind of underground drug business, à la “Breaking Bad.” Monica and Jaime: the Jesse Pinkman and Walter White of “Yellowstone.” I can see it.

But, the question remains: have Jaime and Monica ever even met? They’ve had to, right? Assuming the entire Dutton family was at Kayce and Monica’s wedding, it’s possible that she and Jaime have exchanged words at some point. But, what if–and stay with me on this one–Monica just didn’t know Jaime even existed? All of a sudden your husband has a brother; then it’s just a regular episode of “Days of Our Lives.”

Kelsey Asbille Jokes About Jaime and Monica, While Luke Grimes Thought His Character Was Dead After ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3

Meanwhile, in conversation with Gold Derby in late April, Luke Grimes–who also shared that being on “Yellowstone” is a dream job–admitted that he seriously thought his character Kayce was dead after the season 3 finale. “It had been a while since we had shot that thing at the end of three,” he said, speaking of the scene where Kayce is attacked in his office. “And I remember thinking ‘how is it possible that someone gets out of this situation.’ I think I even asked [Taylor Sheridan] ‘do I die? Am I dead now? Is this over?’ He’s like ‘no, you make it,’ I was like ‘okay, thank God.’”

Speaking of the beginning of season 4, Grimes continued, “And in that way that [Sheridan] always does, he just wrote a terrific scene, and ended up becoming one of my favorite sequences that we had done for Kayce. Just because you finally get to see him just go off.”

He spoke of Kayce’s hidden rage, his potential to explode that we always see but never really experience. That became one of Luke Grimes’ favorite parts of Kayce, when he could totally lean into Kayce’s power.