‘Yellowstone’: Kelsey Asbille Interprets Kayce’s Haunting ‘End of Us’ Line From Season 4

Since the end of “Yellowstone” season 4, we’ve all been trying to parse through Kayce’s ominous line to Monica, that he saw the “end of us.” The line haunts us; what could he possibly mean? Kayce saw so much in his vision quest, and we’ve been sifting through the scenes for months looking for clues.

Various “Yellowstone” stars have put in their two cents as well about season 4, such as Ryan Bingham. He thinks the Duttons’ entire way of life is threatened, while Luke Grimes thinks this means Kayce is going to have to step up in season 5. Now, Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica, has shared what she thinks that line means.

In a conversation with TV Insider, Asbille shared that she actually knows exactly what that line means, but she’s not allowed to say anything about it. “I just had to know,” she said. “Actually, Luke [Grimes] also had to know. So we went straight up to [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] and were like, ‘You gotta tell us. We just gotta know our future.’ So we do have a pretty good idea, which I’m not allowed to say.”

Totally unfair that they get to know, if you ask me. If we have to wait, so should they. Anyway, Kelsey Asbille also shared her initial interpretation when she first read the script for the “Yellowstone” season 4 finale. “At first, you fear the worst and it just breaks your heart,” she admitted. “That’s why I think we really had to know.” As far as what Monica thinks, Asbille speculated, “There’s her own fears: Do you mean the end of us? Or is it a larger picture? But she really lets that moment sit and we’ll definitely address it in the next season.”

Kelsey Asbille Shares Thoughts On Season 4 ‘End of Us’ Line, Plus What Luke Grimes Thinks Kayce’s Next Move Is On ‘Yellowstone’

In a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter in late April, Luke Grimes shared his thoughts about Kayce’s vision quest. What could it possibly mean for his character? “Kayce’s vision quest at the end of season four could possibly be a sign that things are going to have to change,” he said.

I like to think of Kayce’s next move on “Yellowstone” as a crossroads at the end of season 4; he’s stuck at the crossroads between his blood family–John, Beth, and Jaime–and his family family–Monica and Tate. He has to make a choice between helping his father keep the land, or help Rainwater get his tribal land back. I believe the two roads that Kayce saw are indicative of his two choices.

Unless, he can come up with a surprise third option, which is where my speculations are leading me. If I know anything about Taylor Sheridan’s writing, it’s to expect the unexpected. I feel like “Yellowstone” already reinvented the modern Western, and it’s going to keep surprising us in season 5 and beyond.