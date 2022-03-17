‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Says Monica Brings ‘Softness’ To the Dutton Family

If there’s one thing Outsiders can agree on when it comes to our favorite neo-Western drama, it’s that “Yellowstone” characters, and specifically, the Duttons, boast aggressive, even harsh, personas. However, amid all the violence, anger, and edge of “Yellowstone” is Kelsey Asbille and her character, Monica. And, as many “Yellowstone” fans can agree, Kelsey Asbille’s role offers a “softness” to the series that the remainder of the cast does not.

Kelsey Asbille shared that Monica “adds a little softness” to the grit of “Yellowstone.” Movieweb writes that, compared to “Yellowstone’s” brutality and drama, Monica remains a consistent, though less pervasive, presence. Other characters like Beth force change and progress to push “Yellowstone’s” narrative. Monica affects it, her dedication to family and her heritage serving as the driving force behind her purpose.

However, while Monica indeed softens Kayce’s sharpest edges, edges created by his family’s values and habits, Kelsey Asbille does believe that all of “Yellowstone’s” characters possess a kind of unconditional love.

“I think they all have this [love], it’s an unconditional love, isn’t it?” the “Yellowstone” actress shared. “It’s almost like, ‘Alright, you screwed up, dinner’s at seven,’ you know.”

Fans might recall a prime example of that unconditional love from one season four episode. Soon after Carter arrives at the Dutton Ranch, Rip tells Beth that if she treats him like a pet, he’ll become a pet.

And we all know what comes next: “I love you. I’ll see you at the house. But f—k you.”

If that’s not unconditional, I’m not sure what is.

Asbille added that Monica shares that affinity for unconditional love as well. Instead, the “Yellowstone” star said, “When people start being indifferent, that’s when you need to worry.”

Why Kelsey Asbille Sees ‘Yellowstone’ Role as More than a Job

Living with the Duttons must be a job in itself. However, for Kelsey Asbille, her part as Monica has become more than just a method of paying the bills.

“‘Yellowstone’ has always been more than just a job for me,” the star began during an interview with Harpers-Bazaar. “[I]t is a way of exploring my own origins and confronting that part of myself.”

Her effort to explore her origins ties in deeply with Monica’s own values as she struggles to maintain her Native American heritage while living with the Dutton family.

For Kelsey Asbille, working on “Yellowstone” has aided the actress in “Navigating where I come from and where I belong, but also connecting me to a community that has had a profound impact on my life.”

Monica herself has had a “profound” impact on fans while watching the show. While we’ve seen the character endure and navigate some pretty harsh experiences and realities, “Yellowstone” fans remain divided.