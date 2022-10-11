‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Named Presenter at 2022 CMT Awards

CMT confirmed today the list of presenters and performers who will be on hand to honor this year’s biggest acts in country music at the CMT’s Artists of the Year celebration. Included in the list of presenters is Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille.

The evening will honor Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce along with Alan Jackson (Artist of a Lifetime) and Lainey Wilson (Breakout Artist of the Year). Performances will include memorable unexpected collaborations like Walker Hayes with platinum-selling global star Ciara and Riley Green will sing in honor of Luke Combs. Other performers include Jackson, Pearce, Johnson, Brown and Wilson.

Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Kelsea Ballerini, and Shane McAnally join Asbille to present throughout the evening. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is also set to make a tribute to Combs. Though he’ll make his presentation remotely from his foundation’s charity event in North Carolina.

“We are honored to recognize the astounding achievements of this illustrious group of artists over the past year,” said Margaret Comeaux, CMT’s Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events, previously in a statement. “Carly, Cody, Kane, Luke and Walker all represent the vibrant future of the country music format, as they defy convention and blaze new trails, breaking industry records and genre barriers. We can’t wait to celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments alongside their fellow artists and friends.”

The CMT Artists of the Year ceremony will take place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s set to premiere on CMT at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Friday, October 14th.

Kelsey Asbille on Taylor Sheridan

Season five of Yellowstone is just a few weeks away from premiering. Little is known about the plot so far. But Asbille has previously made it clear that she believes in the vision of Taylor Sheridan.

“I started working with Taylor on Wind River,” Asbille said referring to Sheridan’s 2017 film starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner. “So he contacted me and told me about Yellowstone. I sound like a broken record, too, but I’d follow him anywhere. He’s one of the great American storytellers. At this point, we’ve kind of become his – we’re a little traveling circus of his. I love telling his stories.”

Like the Dutton family, Sheridan has built a family of actors he loves to use in his projects. It continues to grow through the show’s various spinoffs. But Asbille loves the dynamic that comes with this film family.

“That’s really, really special,” Asbille said. “I really love these people, and I think also because he always…he brings us back. There’s a certain loyalty and familial quality to all of his sets. Even though we are covering pretty tough subject matter, we’re in it together. I would say we have a lot of fun off set, as well, to make up for the dark themes.”