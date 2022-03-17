‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Says Show’s Surging Popularity Is ‘Slightly Terrifying’

Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille says the show’s surge in popularity is “slightly terrifying” in a new interview. Asbill plays Monica Dutton on the hit Taylor Sheridan lead Paramount series. Fans have loved her as Monica.

In the interview, with Movie Web, the actress discusses the show’s growing fanbase. Of course, it’s exciting. But there’s also a bunch of less exciting pressures that come with it.

“It’s really surprising. It really blew me away, and now when you look at the numbers, it’s like, slightly terrifying,” she said. Those numbers, by the way, are still going strong. The show, and its spinoff, 1883, were just announced Paramount’s top franchise of 2021.

Asbille, meanwhile, is trying to process it all. She’s never been in something this big.

“I’m trying to make heads or tails of it. Really. I’ve never been in this position before. It really is like a family to me, and so I think we are excited to go back to work, and the fact that people are watching like, it’s the cherry on top, and that support has just been so incredibly wonderful,” she said.

Fans are also excited to see Asbille and the rest get back to work. People are really excited to see season 5.

Kelsey Asbille Considers Her ‘Yellowstone’ Role ‘More than Just a Job’

Even with all the pressures that come with the show’s crazy success, it doesn’t seem like Kelsey Asbille would trade it for the world. In another recent interview with Harpers Bazaar, Asbille went more in-depth about how much working on Yellowstone means to her.

“Yellowstone has always been more than just a job for me, it is a way of exploring my own origins and confronting that part of myself. Navigating where I come from and where I belong, but also connecting me to a community that has had a profound impact on my life,” says Asbille.

Asbille had her work cut out for her in season 4 when she has to scramble after her son shoots an intruder on the ranch. She and her husband, Kayce, consider moving to the Reservation, but decide they need a different setup, and move halfway between the ranch and the reservation.

Asbille loved playing the side of Monica that’s so family-oriented this season.

“I really admire Monica’s unconditional love for her family. There is often an idealism to motherhood that is portrayed on screen, and while Monica certainly imagines and fights for a better world for her family, I’m more interested in the parts of her that are simply human,” she said.

If you want to watch Yellowstone, you can stream the entire series on Paramount +, where you can also catch spinoff show 1883. We don’t have much news on Season 5 yet, but Outsider will inform you when new information comes out.