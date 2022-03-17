‘Yellowstone’: Kelsey Asbille Went Straight To Taylor Sheridan After Reading One Line in the Script

“Yellowstone” season four served up a lot of drama and character growth. Perhaps no one actually grew more than Kelsey Asbille’s onscreen husband, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). However, when the actress read one line in the script for the latest installment, Asbille went straight to writer/creator Taylor Sheridan.

This isn’t the only time an actor has had questions about Sheridan’s direction. But when Kelsey Asbille saw something telling in the script, she had to know what was going on. The line in question? She didn’t give away everything but it has to do with Kayce and Monica’s potential end. It was when Kayce uttered the words,” I saw the end of us,” following his vision quest that had Asbille freaking out.

Speaking in an interview with Movie Web, the “Yellowstone” actress describes the unsettling moment when she confronted Sheridan about the line.

“Right, I remember reading that line and looking straight up when we were rehearsing the scenes, and we both got up from the table to see what it was all about. [Taylor Sheridan] did tell us, but I guess I can’t say. But yeah, they’ve really been through it,” Kelsey Asbille explains.

She’s definitely not wrong about that. Monica and Kayce Dutton can’t ever seem to catch much of a break. The news about their second child being on the way was somewhat of a beacon in their otherwise dark times. Or so it seemed.

“Yellowstone’s” Kelsey Asbille on Including More Native American Culture in Season 4

The “Yellowstone” actress continues:

I think what was really special about the season, and that I really admired about Monica this season was, you know, she’s always been a woman fighting for family, but this time around she’s saying, “Look, I can’t do this. I can’t survive here,” and I really think that Kayce also stepped up at that moment. So, I always have hope for them, I always root for them. We’ll see,” Asbille says.

Despite whatever the future has in store for the young couple, Kelsey Asbille was especially excited about one part of “Yellowstone” season four. And that’s the inclusion of more Native American traditions.

“Something that I love about this season is that Tate is really struggling after the attack and also with the burden of being a Dutton,” she says. “And so Monica really looks to her people and her culture as a way of healing. I think there are some really beautiful moments in this season, especially with Gil and Mo. And I really love that we are diving back into that world. I think ‘Yellowstone’ does a great job with kind of breaking out o the mold of the western and highlights contemporary struggles. I am really proud of it.”