‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Talks Costar Luke Grimes’ Country Music Aspirations

Several weeks ago, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes revealed that while continuing work on the fan-favorite TV show, he’s also launching a brand new career in country music. Since then, the actor has shared his excitement for the new endeavor multiple times. But now, his onscreen wife Kelsey Asbille has officially spoken out about what she thinks about Grimes’ new career.

“I feel really proud of him,” the Monica Dutton actress gushed while speaking with ET. From what she’s heard so far, Luke Grimes’ upcoming album is “really, really good.”

Per the outlet, Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes are good friends away from the set of Yellowstone. She shared with while at a CMT event that the actor had recently shared some of his music with her.

“He’s actually in Nashville right now,” she said. At the time of the interview, Asbille actually found herself in Nashville as well. She had been there to present country music singer Lainey Wilson with CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year award. Wilson, ironically, is also set to feature in Yellowstone this season.

“I’ll see [Luke Grimes] afterwards and see if he can show me [some more music],” she promised.

Luke Grimes’ newest career move doesn’t only have Kelsey Asbille’s seal of approval though. She’s actually hoping the singer’s music features in future episodes of Yellowstone.

“I hope [it features],” she said, “I do. I think Monica wouldn’t mind being serenaded. That sounds good to me…on and off screen.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Adore Kelsey Asbille’s New Hairstyle

There was a lot to unpack after Yellowstone aired its season five premiere trailer last month, however, one of the most easily-recognizable changes amid all of the drama and excitement was Kelsey Asbille’s new ‘do.

Over the last four seasons, we’ve become accustomed to seeing Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica with relatively long hair, her straight dark strands typically falling over her shoulders. However, now, with season five on its way, Monica has a new, much shorter haircut. And while it’s a stark change from how we’re used to seeing the character, Yellowstone fans absolutely adore the new look.

Asbille reposted the season trailer on her Instagram shortly after it was released and while Yellowstone fans shared their excitement for the brand-new season in the comments, several others immediately took note of Monica’s new look.

“Unbelievably excited for the new season! & my god the new hair, so beautiful!” one of the actress’s followers gushed. “The entire production looks phenomenal!”

Another fan, shocked, commented, “Monica cut her hair?” followed by a shocked-looking emoji, while a third added, “Nice haircut btw.”

Hair-do’s aren’t the only things changing for Monica Dutton. At the end of last season, Yellowstone fans were surprised to learn that she and Kayce are expecting their second child. And while the two characters expressly showed excitement for their new bundle of joy, Kayce’s as-yet-unrevealed vision quest is sure to put a damper on things.

Be sure to tune in to Paramount Network when Yellowstone airs its two-hour season five premiere on Sunday, November 13th at 8 p.m. EST.