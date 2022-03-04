‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Among 2022 Oscars Presenters

On Thursday, the Oscars announced the first six presenters for the awards show, which includes “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner.

Kevin Costner will be joined by other previous Oscar winners, including Lady Gaga, Youn Yuh-jung, and Rosie Perez. Chris Rock and Zoë Kravitz will also take the stage at the 94th Academy Awards, per Variety.

Costner won big at the 1991 Oscars, for his film “Dances With Wolves.” He won best director and best picture for the highly-acclaimed film. He also received a nomination for best actor in a leading role.

As for this year’s Academy Awards, we’re not sure which category Kevin Costner will be presenting. Or who his co-presenter might be. But Oscars producer Will Packer did comment on the lineup for this year’s presenters.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Packer said. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Unlike last year, which went host-less, this year’s awards show will feature three hosts. Comedy legends Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall will take the stage to host this year.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Talks Show’s Success at SAG Awards

Awards season has already been crazy busy for the “Yellowstone” star. In addition to soon presenting at the Oscars, Kevin Costner also attended the SAG Award ceremony last weekend.

Costner and the rest of the “Yellowstone” cast received a nomination for outstanding ensemble in a drama series. While they, unfortunately, didn’t win, this was still a big moment for the show. “Yellowstone” has never received a critical nomination up until this point.

Kevin Costner spoke on the show’s unsurprising success while on the red carpet with ExtraTV.

“I knew ‘Yellowstone’ had a chance to be good because on paper it was good,” Costner said in the interview. “And it’s kind of how I pick all the projects I do. So I’m not surprised that it’s turned out well. You never can predict the kind of runaway experience that kind of seems to just blow up.”

“Yellowstone” certainly blew up in the last few years, especially during the gap between Seasons 3 and 4. Costner even said that the writing and dialogue set in that specific location likely inspired a lot of people to binge-watch it during the pandemic.

“Beth was saying things that a lot of women would like to say to people,” Costner said. “And traditionally in movies, what make movies something that we never forget is when a man says something in a critical time. And you think, ‘Geez, I wish I would have said that.’”

He continued, “When movies are working at their best [are when] those kinds of lines come out. And if you take what’s going on with that kind of dialogue and you set it against mountains and rivers and valleys and horses running, then I think in a pandemic, maybe people thought, ‘I just like breathing in that air.’”