’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Blasts Russian Invasion of Ukraine: ‘It’s Shameful’

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has a few things to say about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and let it rip in a recent interview. Costner recently in Santa Monica, California for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony. Costner was joined by many of the entertainment industry’s biggest names at the ceremony.

While they were there to honor the best of the best in the film and television industry, many stars had the war overseas on their mind. Kevin Costner was one of several attendees to speak out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What to Know

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner calls Russia’s attack on Ukraine “a disaster.”

Numerous other stars, including Helen Mirren, also spoke out on the ongoing war.

Some celebrites, like Michael Douglas, donned Ukrainian Flag colors at the SAG Awards.

“It’s a shame that we think we’ve come so far in the world and it’s just evidence of one country trying to dominate another one to expand their border,” he says. “There’s going to be women and children and men and lives shattered and cut short for what? For this border that people are clearly wanting to identify as their own country and there’s no reason that those two countries can’t have a wonderful relationship and flourish someday.”

Like Kevin Costner, numerous other celebrities have voiced support for the people of Ukraine. The “Yellowstone” star hopes that others will also remember Ukraine as they battle to defend themselves.

“What’s happening right now is a disaster or shameful,” he says. “And I hope that leaders around the world evolve. It’s unfortunate they’re going to have to evolve right now. They’re going to have to match what’s happening right now and we need to get past this kind of leadership.”

Kevin Costner was on hand at the Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony with several of his “Yellowstone” costars. Among those attending were Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monca Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), and Jen Landon (Teeter). Many of the “Yellowstone” attendees shared photos of the event on their personal social media pages.

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Isn’t Only One Supporting Ukraine

Many other actors attending the SAG awards also spoke on the Russia and Ukraine situation. On hand to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, actress Helen Mirren also had the overseas situation in mind.

“The morning of your big day in Hollywood sort of thing you’re going to get all dressed up and you’re reading about such incredible courage and suffering and brutality,” she says.

Some attendees showed support with small gestures, such as Michael Douglas’s ribbon that displayed the colors of the European country’s flag. Elle Fanning painted her nails in the same colors.

“Yeah, I think we all should kind of remember that they’re in our hearts,” the actress says.