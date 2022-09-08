‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Gives Disappointing Teaser About John & Jamie’s Relationship

Yellowstone is nearing its season five debut. As the show approaches, everyone from Taylor Sheridan himself to Kevin Costner have revealed peaks at what we can expect from the new season. This time, it’s Costner teasing what may come of John’s relationship with Jame in the future.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Costner was asked if he thinks that Jamie can ever repair his relationship with John.

“Probably the show would end,” he said. “My dysfunctional family really disturbs me.”

He said it with a laugh, but it certainly doesn’t seem like they’ll be fixing things anytime soon. We certainly don’t want to see the show end, so if that’s the option, maybe it’s for the best.

Taylor Sheridan gave the most recent tease about what we can expect in the fifth season of the show. He’s hinting that major characters will die. He also spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

“If you look at everyone as a chess piece, in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking pieces off the board,” he said.

Meanwhile, we’ve learned a lot about pieces that he’ll be adding to the board. Q’orianka Kilcher is returning as attorney Angela Blue. She last appeared in the season three finale. We know that Josh Lucas will return as “Young John Dutton” for flashback scenes. Kylie Rogers is also back as “Young Beth Dutton” and Kyle Red Silverstein is back as “Young Rip Wheeler.”

We also know that Jen Landon is promoted to a series regular. So are Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz. Jacki Weaver is back as Caroline Warner. The cast will also get boosts with additions Lainey Wilson, Lilly Kay and Kai Caster. There’s plenty to love about the season five cast of Yellowstone.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Set to Debut in November

It’s almost time for all of the hype to subside and the show to arrive on your television. The fifth season of the show debuts on Paramount on Sunday, November 13 at 8/7 CT. We even got a little tease from Finn Little this week. He posted a screen grab of what appears to be a family dinner scene. The first trailer for the new season debuted last week. It made a grand entrance at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The extremely brief clip has an urn in it. It’s quick, but we caught it. Who does it belong to? Is it from someone that died in a previous season? Or is this what Taylor Sheridan is hinting at?

The cast is excited. They all jumped in to comment. Even Costner had comments, when he’s usually pretty calm.

“Who’s ready?” he said.

We all are, Kevin Costner. We all are.