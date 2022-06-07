‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly Rib on Their On-Set Relationship: ‘She’s Unmanageable’

“She’s unmanageable,” Costner jokes of his co-star and her force-of-nature, Beth Dutton, ahead of Yellowstone Season 5.

“There is no morality here, dad. There is keep the kingdom, or lose the kingdom.”

It’s one of Beth Dutton’s best lines from Yellowstone Season 4, delivered pitch-perfectly by the indomitable Kelly Reilly. But if Beth and Kelly have ever met their match, it’s in Kevin Costner.

“My kingdom, my rules. We fight with dignity, you aren’t,” Costner replies as her father, John Dutton. “You start or find another fight.”

The two seasoned actors have proven positively electric together on-screen through Yellowstone‘s four seasons. But as a rare dual-interview with ABC’s Good Morning America proves Tuesday, they’re just as magnetic behind the scenes. When asked how their relationship unfolds while filming, the two have it out with a bit of good-natured ribbing.

“We take care of one another,” Reilly begins of their off-screen relationship for GMA. “That’s the thing I feel most. I feel like he takes care of me.”

To Reilly, “We’re players on a team. We’re on the same side,” she says before Costner interjects with a grin and a different take.

“She’s unmanageable,” her co-star smiles. “She’s just unmanageable and everybody wants to be Beth!”

“I’m glad you made that distinction that Beth is unmanageable,” Reilly laughs as she reaches for Costner.

“Oh I’m not the only one who’s made that distinction,” he grins again. “The whole world goes, ‘She’s unmanageable!’”

‘Yellowstone’ audiences ‘can’t seem to separate Reilly from the tornado. The bigger bear. The unrelenting, foul-mouthed anti-hero that is Beth Dutton.’

The distinction is an imperative one, however. Audiences can’t seem to separate Reilly from the tornado. The bigger bear. The unrelenting, foul-mouthed anti-hero that is Beth Dutton. But in reality, the two couldn’t be more different.

Kelly Reilly in white, Beth Dutton in black. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network, Paramount Network Press)

For one, Reilly is as English as they come. Her refined British brogue continues to throw fans – and even her co-stars – off; something her on-screen brother Luke Grimes attests to.

“Kelly is a really great person to be around. She’s very British, which a lot of people find crazy to hear after hearing her be Beth for so long,” Grimes said of Reilly back in May. “She is a very lovely Brit, a very hardworking, generous actress. Her and I don’t get a lot of stuff together. We’ll see if that changes as things start to come to a head,” he says with Season 5 currently filming. “I think it’s a lot different than you would imagine after watching her play Beth… Kelly could not be more lovely.”

As for Costner’s part, “I have people come up to me and say, ‘What are you going to do about Beth?” he told Express earlier this year. “I was like, ‘What?’” he laughed. “They want to know how to meet her or what I’m going to do about her.”

But in reality, these two share a deep respect for one another, as do their characters. And we can’t wait to see where it leads the Duttons come Yellowstone Season 5 this November 13.