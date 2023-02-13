‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Lends Voice To Emotional Pat Tillman Foundation Tribute During Super Bowl

The NFL paid tribute to the military and Pat Tillman with Kevin Costner’s narration during the Super Bowl pregame events. Following the emotional display, the Pat Tillman Foundation took to Twitter to share a message from Costner.

The footage shows the Yellowstone star in a recording booth. “I’d like to thank Tillman Foundation for letting me be a part of this,” Costner says. “It was playing over the Super Bowl. Probably the biggest audience that we can muster and I think Pat’s sacrifice deserves that kind of audience. I’d like to thank you.”

In honor of Pat Tillman, four foundation scholars served as coin toss captains for Super Bowl LVII. The four foundation scholars, Fabersha Flynt, Robert Ham, HyeJung Park, and Dave Prakash led the 2023 game as captains. The NFL posted footage of the scholars from the big game on Twitter.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation scholars on the field during the Super Bowl

As the widow of a serviceman killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Flynt is not only an esteemed military spouse but also a determined Ed.D candidate dedicated to honoring her husband’s legacy and achieving success on their shared path. Ham is an Army veteran and filmmaker. He devoted himself to his country by joining the U.S. military as a cinematographer in 2007. His impressive work earned him recognition as the Department of Defense’s “Military Videographer of the Year.”

Park is a recipient of the California Dream Act and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Park joined the Army Reserve to pursue academic research. In 2022, she proudly earned her Ph.D in Developmental Psychology from ASU. Prakash, a devoted patriot, joined the United States Air Force after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, forgoing his medical residency.

To always remember him, the foundation launched in commemoration of Tillman’s passing. It keeps Tillman’s legacy going “by giving military service members, veterans and spouses who embody Tillman’s values, educational support, leadership development, and a supportive community of mentors and peers to help them grow into the next generation of leaders, no matter how they choose to serve.”

“Pat Tillman made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. We are committed to ensuring that his life and legacy are forever honored and celebrated across the entire NFL family,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

After showcasing his talents with Arizona State University, Pat Tillman was selected in 1998 by the Arizona Cardinals. In the aftermath of September 11th, 2001, Pat Tillman made the brave decision to leave his professional football career and enlist in the United States Army. Tragically, Pat Tillman lost his life in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004.