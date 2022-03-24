‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Looks Back on Winning Oscar for ‘Dances With Wolves’: ‘Nothing Tops This Night’

In anticipation of presenting at the Oscars this weekend, “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner looked back on his win in 1991 for “Dances With Wolves.”

“Dances With Wolves” was the first and last film Kevin Costner was nominated for at the Academy Awards. But he took home two statues that night for Best Picture and Best Director. And let’s not forget that he received a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role as well.

Costner took fans back to that night in 1991 with a recent Instagram post. In the picture, we see Costner 30 years younger and hoisting up both statues.

“I have a lot of special memories of the Oscars, but nothing tops this night in 1991 with Dances With Wolves,” Kevin Costner captioned his post. “Really excited to be at the @theacademy Awards presenting this weekend. Good luck to all the nominees—savor this tremendous recognition!”

The Academy Awards take place this coming Sunday, March 27, starting at 8 p.m. EST. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall are set to host. Check out the full list of presenters below, which includes Costner.

Halle Bailey

Stephanie Beatriz

Josh Brolin

Ruth E. Carter

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Kevin Costner

Jamie Lee Curtis

DJ Khaled

Jacob Elordi

Jennifer Garner

Jake Gyllenhaal

Woody Harrelson

H.E.R.

Tiffany Haddish

Tony Hawk

Anthony Hopkins

Daniel Kaluuya

Samuel L. Jackson

Lady Gaga

Lily James

Zoë Kravitz

Mila Kunis

John Leguizamo

Simu Liu

Rami Malek

Shawn Mendes

Jason Momoa

Bill Murray

Lupita Nyong’o

Elliot Page

Rosie Perez

Chris Rock

Jill Scott

Naomi Scott

Tyler Perry

Tracee Ellis Ross

J.K. Simmons

Kelly Slater

Wesley Snipes

Uma Thurman

John Travolta

Shaun White

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Yuh-Jung Youn

Rachel Zegler

Kevin Costner Booted from National Parks Series

After his directorial debut with “Dances With Wolves,” Kevin Costner started getting behind the camera more and more. One of his most recent projects was supposed to revolve around America’s National Parks, specifically the investigative unit. But the project will now move forward without him, Deadline reports.

Back in July 2021, Costner originally co-wrote and produced the project, including a pilot episode. But ABC axed the show at the time, which Costner worked on along with Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird. Now, “9-1-1: Lone Star” producer Rashad Raisani will take Costner’s place.

Per Deadline, this “soapy” drama will “revolve around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law-enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.”

While we’re sad that Costner’s no longer attached to the project, it will be great to see a drama put out there that depicts the struggles of the national parks.