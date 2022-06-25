‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Names The One Thing He Requires to Keep Playing John Dutton

Yellowstone lead actor Kevin Costner sat down to discuss all things Westerns, acting, and how long he’ll continue working on the hit series.

The longtime Hollywood icon found late career success as the patriarch of the Dutton family in Taylor Sheridan’s hit melodrama for Paramount+. Though he admits that he doesn’t know when or how the show will end, he did give one specific insight about his own future as its star.

“I’ll go till it doesn’t feel like we’re interesting. And right now we have our foot on the gas and that feels OK to me. I have interests that are outside of everything I do, including the movies; so I have other things that I want to do,” Costner said regarding when he’ll be ready to exit the Yellowstone universe.

Costner said he is happy that the show and his costars are getting recognized for their strengths. But to maintain that level of success, especially in his own personal life, Costner said he needs to stay innovative. As long as the show stays cutting-edge and fresh, you can expect its patriarch to stick around.

“I think we’ve been doing the same work from the first season; and I think that’s number one — been really important to me. The recognition comes if the writing stays strong. Keep doing what we’re doing, and then people catch up to you in your life,” Costner shared to ET online.

Yellowstone is a true original according to its leading man

“I’ve always said it’s not hard to be popular, you can do things to get noticed or whatever; but if you’re aiming for relevance in your own life, you have to do things that are important to you. If the world gets in sync with your life, how great is that? But if you’re always chasing an idea that’s already working, and put a spin on it, there’s a business to that,” he also noted.

Costner also said that while predicting Yellowstone’s level of popularity is impossible, what’s very possible is following projects that mean something personally to the artists.

He continued, “And that’s done all the time. There’s nothing really wrong with it, but it’s not the way I can conduct myself. When I found Yellowstone, it hadn’t been made. I liked the story; I thought we could do this, so, the idea that it’s good, that doesn’t surprise me at all. The idea that it blew up, that’s something you can’t always predict.”

Of course, Costner’s gamble paid off. The Hollywood leading man, who decided to moonlight on a soapy drama based in Montana, is now the toast of the town. The “step backwards” for Costner actually helped the entire industry take a gigantic step forward in terms of innovating a timeless genre of entertainment.