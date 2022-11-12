‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals Glimpse of ‘Governor Dutton’ in Season 5

You’ve met John Dutton the rancher. Now, be prepared to meet John Dutton as the newest governor of Montana. Days before Yellowstone kicks off season 5, John Dutton actor Kevin Costner took to Twitter. There, he gave the show’s fans a peek at his character in the highest political seat in Big Sky Country.

How do y’all feel about #GovernorDutton?



Can’t wait to share @Yellowstone Season 5 with you. This Sunday on @paramountnet. pic.twitter.com/qVoFjGaEGx — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) November 9, 2022

Far from the grit of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, Costner’s latest post sees his character dressed in a simple navy blue suit, white button-down shirt, and stark black cowboy hat. The photo on the left see John’s supporters, many of whom hold up signs that read “Dutton for Governor.”

Together, they stand beneath a massive blue, white, and yellow balloon arch. The photo on the right sees Kevin Costner’s character looking (or perhaps grimacing?) out at the crowd of supporters. Beside him stands one of his only political allies, former governor Lynelle Perry.

The Yellowstone star had his 336,000 followers absolutely amped for the season 5 premiere. In the caption, he wrote, “How do y’all feel about #GovernorDutton?”

More broadly, he added, “Can’t wait to share [Yellowstone] Season 5 with you. This Sunday on [Paramount Network].”

Fans flocked to the comments in excitement. “Looking forward to Gov. Dutton’s guidance!” one Yellowstone fan said. Another added, “So happy with your success! Yellowstone is such a great show.”

Be sure to tune in to the season 5 premiere when Yellowstone returns tomorrow, Sunday, November 13th.

‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Says Jamie Despises His Dutton Family Members in Season 5

You might be rooting for John Dutton’s success as governor of Montana, however, within the fictional world of Yellowstone, there is one character that definitely isn’t: Wes Bentley‘s Jamie Dutton.

During an exclusive with Outsider, Wes Bentley relayed some of the emotions and thoughts his controversial character is battling as we head into the fifth season of Yellowstone. Speaking with our own Jon D.B., Bentley explained that all of his efforts and time spent trying to gain his adoptive father’s approval and help him protect the ranch in the past are “starting to fall away.”

Further, heading into season five, Bentley continued, “I think now [Jamie] realizes that he won’t be healed.”

This especially makes sense if you consider what the Yellowstone star said of his character’s mental and emotional state heading into season five during a previous interview.

“He’s empty, alone, angry, resentful, guilty, and sad,” the actor said. Given his need to prove himself, this essentially means Jamie is set out for revenge, with his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) at the root of all his tangled mess of emotions.

“It’s only so long till he’s got to do something,” the Yellowstone star explained. “What is redemption for him? It’s not going to be pretty.”