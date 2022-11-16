‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals ‘The Moment’ He’ll Leave the Show

“It all depends on the writing,” Kevin Costner says before delving deeper into the subject of when – if ever – he’d leave Yellowstone behind.

“What you do needs to stand up. And that’s what I’m watching constantly,” the Western icon continues of the scripts he’s given by series mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Though, so far, those scripts speak for themselves.

“I was only going to do one season, but I’ve done this many,” he continues for USA Today. “I give everything I can to what I’m doing. But the moment I feel that it’s not right, I’m just going to step away.”

Which begs the question: Is Kevin Costner looking to hang up his Yellowstone chaps and leave John Dutton behind any time soon? Despite what he says, there’s got to be some allure to the series’ runaway success – and the massive by-episode-paydays coming his way.

“I’m not naïve; I’m aware that it’s a No. 1 show,” Costner continues. “You’re always happy when something’s received well. I’ve had things that I thought were pretty good that weren’t exactly hits. But you cannot be driven by the ratings; you just appreciate that there’s an audience.”

With how the Yellowstone lead speaks about his show as Season 5 rolls out, it’s unlikely we’ll see the last of John Dutton come the season finale. But if you were to send out the most popular character on American television today, upgrading your episode count from 10 to 14 is one way to pacify fans. Which is exactly what Paramount Network has done for their juggernaut’s Season 5.

As for Kevin Costner’s outlook on it all, he has declined across the board to speak of Yellowstone Season 6.

Meanwhile, ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Takes John Dutton into New Territory: Politics

In the meantime, we’ve still got the bulk of that 14-episode season to experience. And if the two-episode premiere was any indication (which it is), things are about to get a whole lot worse for John before they get better.

John Dutton is now the Governor of Montana. And looking ahead, “I know how hard it’s going to be on him,” Costner says. “His heart is at the ranch, not trying to find middle ground with people. That’s going to be problematic.”

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

To Costner, John “has a lane that he operates in that is not as expansive as some would want it to be. And he won’t change.” He tells us as much in the show, with lines like “I am the opposite of progress.”

But why does John hate being a politician so much? For a man who covets power as he does, audiences would be tempted to think he’d eventually revel in the role.

“It’s like being in school versus being in recess. Where would you rather be?” Costner frames of it all. “He thinks most clearly on his horse.”

Now that I completely understand. As does Kevin Costner, obviously, whose equestrian experience predates Yellowstone by decades.

“I would not have done well in the office. I’m really grateful to be able to find what I love to do. It’s fun to be outside. This is recess.”

Costner is ‘Disappointed’ In Real-World American Politics

Those hoping for reality mirroring fiction when it comes to the Yellowstone icon, however, shouldn’t hold their breath.

“No, I don’t think there’s any reason for me to run,” Costner quickly answers of any American political office. “Though I wish the people that did run had a bigger vision and more of a morality about how they see the country evolving.”

His summary of real-world politics in our country today? “I’m disappointed.”

The Oscar-winning director, writer, actor and producer hasn’t been shy about supporting others in their campaigns, however. Republican or Democrat. And he could care less how many fans his political views cost him.

“I didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don’t like me. That’s OK,” he says. Which, not-so-shockingly, reminds me of his patriarch’s best line in Yellowstone Season 5 so far:

“I fight for what’s right. Don’t really care who supports it.”

Kevin Costner returns as Yellowstone‘s John Dutton this Sunday, Nov. 3 for Season 5, Episode 3, exclusively on Paramount Network.