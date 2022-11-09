‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals The One Thing John Dutton Despises in His Children

The fifth season premiere of Yellowstone is just days away. The original teaser for this long-awaited addition to the modern-western drama series has been out for weeks now. However, a new extended version of this teaser has been released with more in-depth interviews with the actors who portray some of our favorite characters.

Among these interviews is a discussion with the man himself, Kevin Costner who portrays the man behind the show’s Dutton Ranch, John Dutton.

“The image of somebody making a living on a horse, there’s something kind of free about it,” Kevin Costner says in the interview. However, while this means John Dutton thrives in this environment, so must his family. Particularly his children. And, there’s one character trait he’ll never accept, and that is weakness.

The Dutton Family Loyalty Is Strong, But There Is One Trait John Dutton Despises

Kevin Costner recounts how John Dutton’s way of life, building and preserving his ranch while “making a living on a horse.” And, this is “enough” for him. However, the world is far more complicated making this goal a challenging one. And as Dutton takes on any adversaries he expects to see his children do the same thing.

“John has an aggressive personality,” Costner says of his Yellowstone character. In his aggressiveness to continue the legacy of the Dutton ranch he stays away from any qualities that could make him appear “weak.” And he expects his children to do the same.

“[He]doesn’t like weakness,” Costner says of his character. “And doesn’t want to see it in his children.” These characters, we all know include Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton and Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton. And, of course, there’s Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton, the estranged adopted son. The Dutton’s other sibling, Lee lost his life defending the ranch in Yellowstone’s premiere season.

Yellowstone Fans Know Well That The Dutton Clan Is In “Complete Chaos”

“His family is a dysfunctional family,” Kevin Costner says of the Dutton crew. But, the actor says these dysfunctions do not stop his character from focusing his life on keeping the Dutton Ranch alive and well. The ranch life is all he knows.

“It’s enough for him,” Costner explains.

“It’s always been enough for him,” he adds of John Dutton. However, it’s not an easy task. “The world is more complicated,” the actor continues.

“As you enter Yellowstone you realize the family is in complete chaos,” Keven Costner says. “There’s just extensive pressure on everyone,” he adds.