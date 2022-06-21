‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Says ‘The Foot’s On the Gas’ For Season 5

“Yellowstone” season 5 filming is well underway, with a premiere date set (Nov. 13), and plenty of behind-the-scenes looks from the cast. Recently, the Hollywood Reporter sat down with the main “Yellowstone” cast to talk about the past seasons, their thoughts on “1883,” and what to expect for season 5, plus much more.

When asked what fans should be ready for, and if there was anything they could share about the new season, Kevin Costner replied, “I think it’s safe to say the foot’s on the gas, and we’re not slowing down. And what we’ve known is how the show is going to continue. The quality is very high.”

With Costner’s statement, plus Kelly Reilly telling Vulture recently that it’s “not the end” for the Duttons, we’re beyond excited to see where the series goes next. We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, but we can guess that the Duttons are going to be wreaking havoc for (hopefully) many more seasons.

The “Yellowstone” franchise’s sequel to the prequel has gotten a new name, first of all; “1932” has become “1923,” and it will focus on the Dutton family not entirely during the Great Depression, but instead during the Roaring 20s and the aftermath of World War I.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will still star in the show, that luckily hasn’t changed. During the UK launch of Paramount+, Kevin Costner was asked for his opinion on Harrison Ford’s decision to join the cast. According to Costner, it’s all about the writing.

“I think people, actors in general, move towards writing,” Costner told Entertainment Tonight. “I think that as long as they’re going to stay in this game, you want to go to a place that surprises you. If it doesn’t surprise you, it’s very unlikely that it will surprise an audience.”

‘1923’ Gets a New Synopsis: What Has Changed?

What has changed, indeed. Not much, but also everything. The new “Yellowstone” show has gone back a whole decade, which means exploring the fallout from the first World War, leading into Prohibition. World War I ended in 1918, so it’s been 5 years since the war. What does Montana look like then, economically? It’s also 3 years into Prohibition; what does Montana look like then, values-wise? And how do these events relate to the Dutton family specifically?

All things we’re hopefully going to see in the new series. Officially, per Paramount+, the synopsis is now as follows: “‘1923’ focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”