‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’

Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series, Costner’s character John Dutton has some intense moments with his surviving children including his adopted son, Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton. However, in real life, Costner has a very strong and doting bond with his own kids.

In fact, one of Kevin Costner’s teenage sons is set to join the actor in the upcoming four-part epic western series, Horizon. A co-star the Costner is very happy to talk about in a recent interview with People magazine.

“He’s very good,” Kevin Costner tells people of Hayes’s acting skills.

Kevin Costner Loves To Bring His Kids On Set With Him While Filming Some Of His Iconic Roles

The longtime actor and movie star notes that he certainly had a hand in Hayes’s casting in the mini-series. The father notes that he was just excited to hang out with his son on the Horizon set.

“I kind of did it on purpose,” Costner says of casting his teen son in the series.

“So he could be hanging out with me,” the proud father adds. Costner says that he feels this same need to show his other children what it’s like to be on a movie set. Or even on the set of the popular western drama series Yellowstone.

“[It’s] the same thing for Cayden, [the] same thing for Grace,” the Field of Dreams star says in the interview.

“This is really neat,” Costner imagines telling his children. “You should come be with me.'”

Costner Focuses on Teaching His Children the Importance of Being Independent

During his discussion, Costner gets candid about balancing fame with family. A take, the star says, that isn’t always an easy one. It’s important, the actor and musician notes, to take a hands-on approach with children.

“You’ve got to get down on the ground and play with them,” Costner relates adding that part of his parenting outlook focuses on teaching his children to be independent. However, he notes, this will happen anyway as the kids continue to grow.

“The sad part about that is they become that,” Kevin Costner says.

“I’m like any other parent,” the actor adds. “I’m trying to figure it out.”

Costner adds that his important roles at home are as a father and a husband, not the major movie star he is to the rest of the world. It’s a role, Costner adds, that he takes very seriously.

“I work as a provider,” the actor relates.

“I’m a father and I’m a husband,” Costner adds. “But the world doesn’t revolve around me.”