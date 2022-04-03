’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.

On the red carpet, reporters asked celebrities what they thought of the divisive moment. “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner had this to say about Will Smith’s actions: “I think you never tell the world what you’re going to do. But, listen, nobody should be doing that. We shouldn’t even move to the second moment, nobody should be doing the first.”

In other words, we shouldn’t even be talking about it, because it shouldn’t have happened. It seems that Costner was not in favor of Will Smith’s actions.

Will Smith himself seems to not be in favor of his actions as well. He publicly apologized for his behavior in a post on Instagram the day after the Oscars, sending a public apology directly to Chris Rock as well. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job. But a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He continued, “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The Academy Investigates the Incident Between Will Smith and Chris Rock

On Monday, March 28, the Academy announced that it would be conducting its own investigation into the incident. The Academy wrote in a statement, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.”

Additionally, the Los Angeles Police Department put out a statement about the incident as well. “The incident involved one individual slapping another,” the department wrote. “The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Chris Rock did not press charges against Will Smith. It’s possible he knew his joke was is poor taste, or he simply accepted Will Smith’s apology. Whatever the reason, celebrities and fans are still mixed when it comes to the incident. Overall, this is an important lesson in humility, respect, and taking responsibility for your actions.