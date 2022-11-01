‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & Taylor Sheridan Discuss ‘Enormous Responsibility’ on the Duttons in Season 5

We are less than two weeks away from the long-awaited fifth season premiere of the wildly popular modern-western drama series, Yellowstone. Fans of the Paramount + series know well that the intense drama series created by Taylor Sheridan always brings on the heat with each episode. Yellowstone has remained a fan-favorite for years, since its premiere in the summer of 2018.

Recently, the show’s star, Kevin Costner, who portrays John Dutton, the patriarch of Yellowstone’s Dutton family discusses the upcoming season with Sheridan. And, as the two note in the recent sneak peek that was shared on Twitter recently, the Dutton clan continues to be facing enormous responsibility in season five.

“It’s a tremendous amount of responsibility,” Taylor Sheridan notes of the newest role Costner’s John Dutton has picked up since season four. This role, fans know is that of Montana’s newest governor.

“There’s a lot of turns that are gonna happen,” Kevin Costner says of the Duttons’ story in Yellowstone’s season five.

“It makes for good storytelling,” Costner adds.

The Duttons Will Do Anything To Preserve The Yellowstone Ranch

In the season five Yellowstone teaser, Kevin Costner notes that the strength of the show’s story is the fact that neither the showrunners nor the actors take their “foot off the gas.” Additionally, Costner notes something all Yellowstone fans are keenly aware of…the intriguing nature of the ruthless Dutton family.

“The Dutton family is so interesting,” Costner says in the sneak peek.

“What I find riveting about this story is they have to fight to keep their land,” the longtime actor and movie star says. Costner adds that his character has “proven time and again there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch.” This means that there will be “a lot of turns that are going to happen.”

“It makes for good storytelling,” Costner beams.

Costner’s John Dutton Is “Playing Hardball” In His New Role

As the fifth season of Yellowstone begins, Costner’s John Dutton is settling into his new role as Montanan’s newest governor. However, the recent teaser shows us that there is a lot of drama coming with this storyline. But, did we ever think any differently?

“Now, John’s playing hardball,” notes Wes Bentley, who portrays the ever-suffering character Jamie Dutton.

“Whether that’s good or bad, that’s up for debate,” Bentley adds.

Furthermore, we wonder how Dutton’s newest role is going to affect the native community. It’s something that is – as of yet – unclear notes Gil Birmingham, who portrays Tribal Chairman Thomas Rainwater in the hit series.

“It’s a good thing for John,” Birmingham says of Dutton’s new governorship role. “I don’t know how it’s gonna be for us.”