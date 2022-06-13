WATCH: ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan Talk Saving Western Genre

Do you hear that? It’s more Yellowstone hype and we love to see it, don’t we Outsiders? This time CBS Sunday Morning broke things down. Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan joined the legendary morning news show. There are so many great stories told over the years on the show, and what’s better than the story of the Duttons?

While talking with Lee Cowan, Costner had the host out at his campsite near the Yellowstone ranch. They talked about the story of the Duttons. The overarching Western theme of it – John Dutton and his family as the descendants of the pioneers that took the land from the Natives.

The Yellowstone star has no qualms about that history.

“We’re a little violent, we’re a little bit [like] Murder Incorporated, our family. A little bit. … The ranchers that came here, they didn’t own this land, and they basically banded together and pushed out the Native population.

“It’s still beautiful but it’s very easy to forget the trauma, the things we’ll never recover from,” he said to Cowan.

On top of that, there’s the task of making a good show. A good western can be hard to make. However, Sheridan has done his best to make sure things aren’t, well, bad. They don’t want to make a cheesy Western with over-the-top deaths and ridiculous, sped-up horse scenes.

“Westerns specifically they can look really dumb. They can look obvious. They’re hard to make and that’s the problem. It’s like it’s hard to make a Western that you can relate to.”

If you remember, Sheridan got hands-on to make sure Yellowstone was as accurate and genuine as it could be. Even playing the horse trainer on the show, teaching the ranch hands the ropes – and the reins.

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Says Westerns were Killed with ‘Bad Movies’

As a student and lover of the genre, Taylor Sheridan has done well in the Western. You could argue he’s started a resurgence in the genre. A more serious take on the topic that went away for the most part in the last few decades. The Yellowstone creator knows exactly why the genre went down over the years.

“Look anytime Hollywood says a genre is dead, it’s because they make a bunch of ad movies about it,” the writer-actor said.

And he was backed up by Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment and Youth Brands at Paramount. “People think of Westerns as good guys and bad guys, and this is really such a different show,” he said of Yellowstone.

So, is it safe to say that Sheridan has done it right with Yellowstone? Since he hit the scene, it has been a whirlwind of new shows, ideas, and more. With Season 5 on the horizon, you have to feel like something big is on the way.