‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner’s John Dutton-Rip Video Has Fans Hyped for Season 5

Though there are only three more weeks until Yellowstone Season 5 premieres, we’ve been at the edge of our seats for months. When season four concluded, we were left with a multitude of cliffhangers. Primarily, we were left impatiently waiting to see what Kayce’s vision quest means for the Dutton legacy. But we’re also curious about Jamie’s fate now that Beth has the ultimate blackmail. Though we haven’t seen any new previews for Yellowstone Season 5 since last week, an iconic throwback clip from a prior season—featuring John and Rip—has fans hyped.

The throwback clip actually resurfaced on John Dutton actor Kevin Costner‘s Instagram. As hyped for the series’ fifth season as we are, the beloved actor wrote, “Who’s ready for more of this?”

In the clip, we see Costner’s John Dutton and Cole Hauser‘s Rip leaning against one of the ranch’s corrals.

“What does the day bring us?” Rip asks John during the unusually peaceful scene. “No telling, Rip,” the veteran rancher admits, “But I know—I know this is the best it’ll be.”

Admittedly, the scene is rather melancholy. We do get a rare glimpse of Montana beauty at dawn. However, the conversation takes a pretty downtrodden turn as John essentially admits that the rest of the day is, pretty much, going to suck.

Still, the scene is an important one for Yellowstone fans for many reasons. But more than anything, it highlights the unique bond John shares with Rip that doesn’t translate to any of his relationships with his children. Yellowstone fans, taking to the comments, shared their excitement for Season 5.

“RIP is as loyal as it gets,” one fan insisted. Another, impatient for the Yellowstone Season 5 debut, said, “Counting down the days!!!!”

Be sure to tune in to the series premiere when it airs on Paramount Network, Sunday, November 13th at 8 p.m. EST.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere to Screen in AMC Theaters

Yellowstone‘s fourth season proved to be a record one for the neo-Western. And, given all the hype about the upcoming fifth season—plus the fact that the trailer alone absolutely crushed streaming records—season 5 is sure to see greater success. In fact, the show has become so big, especially in the last couple of months, that select AMC theaters across the country are planning to screen Yellowstone‘s two-hour premiere several weeks early.

Some Yellowstone fans will still have to wait until November 13th to catch the season 5 premiere. But handfuls of lucky fans will be able to catch the long-awaited episode on Saturday, October 29th. The premiere event will screen at 100 theaters nationwide. The special screening comes thanks to a partnership between MTV Entertainment and 101 Studios, alongside AMC.

Even more exciting, attendees will also be treated to the premiere of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan‘s brand new project Tulsa King. The mobster drama sees Hollywood icon, Sylvester Stallone, at the forefront and promises to be just as captivating as the rest of Sheridan’s dynamite series.