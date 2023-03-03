‘Yellowstone:’ Lainey Wilson Has ‘Feeling’ About How Series Will End Amid Kevin Costner Drama

Yellowstone fans have been waiting to learn the fate of the series after news broke that Kevin Costner is considering an exit, but the weeks continue to pass with no answers, however, the cast doesn’t appear to be concerned about the situation, including guest star Lainey Wilson.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Wilson on the red carpet at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music gala and asked for her take on the situation, and the country music singer wasn’t concerned.

“You know what, I don’t know much,” she admitted. “But I have a feeling they’re going to end it the right way, and there’s gonna be more of it. And I’m hoping I’m gonna be back in it! From everything I’ve heard about [Costner], he’s just as kind as he is talented.

Lainey Wilson appeared in four episodes of Yellowstone in 2022 as Abby, a singer who falls for Ryan. While the two didn’t work out, the writers could easily write the character back in if the series continues to run as planned.

Entertainment news went wild on Feb. 3 after sources told Deadline that Kevin Costner was leaving the series over scheduling issues, which would spell the end of Yellowstone. Those same sources claimed that creator Taylor Sheridan was eyeing Matthew McConaughey as a replacement lead Dutton in a spinoff series.

As of yet, Paramount Network has yet to confirm or deny the situation, but a spokesperson assured Outsider that the network has no desire to drop the award-winning show.

“We have no news to report,” the rep shared. “Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

The drama continues to stir up trouble and has allegedly put a hold on Season 5 part 2 filming, but several other stars, including Wes Bentley and Piper Perabo, have voiced the same sentiment as Lainey Wilson.

Perabo also spoke to ET at the Billboard gala, and she casually said, “I mean there’s always a lot of drama when it comes to Yellowstone, don’t believe everything you hear!”

Shortly before that, Bentley told Entertainment Weekly that he is “confident” the situation will sort itself out.

“The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions,” he said. “I know that they’re still working on… working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”