‘Yellowstone’: Lainey Wilson Reveals She ‘Made Up’ Her Character’s Backstory

Lainey Wilson has been busy lately, winning CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year award, putting out a duet with HARDY, dropping an album, announcing a headlining tour, and attending to her father as he recovers from multiple medical procedures. All this, and she also recently filmed her part for season 5 of “Yellowstone.”

It seems like “Yellowstone” filming has wrapped now as we’re getting closer and closer to the premiere date. And as such, star Lainey Wilson has been talking about her character and her experience on the show. Recently, she appeared on the Bobby Bones Show and spoke a bit about “Yellowstone.”

“Can you tell me about the person you’re playing on ‘Yellowstone’?” asked Bobby Bones. “Because the character’s name is not Lainey. What’s the character’s name?”

Wilson shared that her character’s name is Abby. Bobby Bones continued, “And then I know you sing on the show, which is cool because I remember way back in the day, you were like, I got a song played on ‘Yellowstone’ […] so now this [is] just bizarre, how the world works. Now you’re actually in the show […] is your character from Louisiana in the show?”

Explaining Her Thoughts On Her ‘Yellowstone’ Character, Abby

“So what’s crazy,” Lainey Wilson answered, “is I kind of had to make up what I thought the character was in my mind, because I just pretty much got her lines, and that was it. I didn’t have, like, a character description, so in my mind, she’s from Louisiana because she sounds like this.”

Wilson continued, “In my mind, she’s maybe traveling through Montana, [a] musician, maybe finds a group of people who are really starting to, like, dig her music. And she stays for a while.”

Our questions have to do with whether or not Abby is going to be hanging exclusively with the Bunkhouse Boys or if she’s going to possibly break through Beth’s tough exterior. It would be nice to see Beth have a female friendship on the show, and Abby could be that for her. Or maybe Abby is that person from Beth’s past we’ve heard about. We already have Carter, who coaxes out Beth’s softer side occasionally. Adding in a friend could make Beth’s character more personable and likable, even.

Lainey Wilson Heading Out On Tour in 2023

Lainey Wilson is heading out on her first headlining tour next year, and she announced the news and dates on Instagram recently. The Country With a Flare Tour kicks off in January in Spokane, Washington. The 27-stop tour closes in Columbus, Ohio. Her new album, Bell Bottom Country, dropped on Friday, Oct. 28.

Wilson is bringing Ben Chapman along for the ride, as well. The Georgia native has a genre-blending sound that should work well alongside Wilson’s. Additionally, Meg McRee and Leah Blevins will join Wilson and Chapman on select dates.

“This past year has been such a roller coaster,” said Lainey Wilson in a statement. “It’s truly been one of the most rewarding challenges of my career. We’ve worked so hard on this album and I’m so proud of it. I can’t wait to headline my first tour next year and play all my new music across the country.”