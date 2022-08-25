‘Yellowstone’: Lainey Wilson Says Her Character on the Show Is ‘Basically’ Her

Country music’s rising star Lainey Wilson recently spoke about her upcoming role in the smash-hit show Yellowstone, where the singer will star as a new character named “Abby.”

At the ACM Honors show, AP Entertainment caught up with the singer and asked about her upcoming role on Season 5. The fifth season of the show premieres on November 13th. In the short interview, Wilson talks about filming in and around the beautiful Yellowstone National Park.

“Oh yeah, we’ve been outside all summer,” she said. “We have been out there in Montana. If it was up to me, I’d just stay in Montana.”

Wilson talked about the overwhelming support she’s received in her transition to acting. “But everybody’s been so great. The whole cast and crew, they just make me feel welcome. I’m getting to learn from the best. It’s truly a blessing to have this opportunity to share more of my music with the world.”

For Wilson’s full remarks, you can watch the clip here or below.

Lainey Wilson Reveals How She Landed New Role on ‘Yellowstone’

Lainey Wilson recently told outlet Country Now how she was able to land her role on the upcoming season of the hit show Yellowstone. Wilson’s unconventional path to acting serves as a reminder to everyone that oftentimes, making connections and knowing people can be an important step in any career.

Back in 2018, her manager sent some of Wilson’s songs to Yellowstone producers for consideration in the series. They chose her song “Working Overtime.” Eventually, this inclusion led to an eventual friendship with show creator Taylor Sheridan. From there, everything blossomed.

“[Taylor Sheridan] was a fan of mine; we’re fans of his,” Wilson told Audacy’s Katie Neal at CMA Fest this weekend. “He invited us to Vegas to play at this horse riding competition where I got to hang out with him, talk to him, shake his hand, and get to know him. We exchanged numbers, and he’s put three of my songs in his show so far.”

Wilson played a show for the Yellowstone cast and crew in August of 2020. She bonded more with Sheridan. Then in February, he called her.

“He said, ‘I want to create a role specifically for you,’ and I’m like, ‘you’re sure you want to do that? Let’s do it!’” Wilson recalled. “I love doing things that are scary. I love stepping outside my comfort zone. It’s going to be great.”

Wilson said, “We’ll see what happens.”

“[Taylor] knows I can ride a horse,” she said. “I’ve been riding horses since before I could walk. It’s second nature to me, so we’ll see.”

Wilson also announced that her sophomore album, Bell Bottom Country, will be released on October 28. Her album includes the new single “Watermelon Moonshine” and another hit single “Heart Like a Truck.”

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres on November 13th on Paramount+.